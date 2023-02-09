Hot Stocks: Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas, Poonawalla Fincorp can give up to 10% return in short term

Nifty has remained volatile as the RBI announced the repo rate hike and forward guidance. Technically, Nifty moved above the resistance level of 17,800 after the commentary by the RBI Governor Shakitkanta Das.

On the daily chart, a green candle has formed after two candles of consolidation. Furthermore, the Nifty rose above both the short-term and near-term moving averages. The RSI (relative strength index) momentum oscillator has entered a bullish crossover and is rising.

On a larger scale, we can see that the index has been hovering within a falling channel, with the index moving towards the upper band of the said channel.

Over the near term, the trend may remain positive, with the potential to reach towards 18,000. A decisive breakout above the 18,000 level may induce a rally towards 18,350-18,400. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,650.

Rupak De is the Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities. He is a CFA (ICFAI) and has total experience of more than 10 years in the analysis of equity and commodities.