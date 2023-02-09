English
    Hot Stocks: Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas, Poonawalla Fincorp can give up to 10% return in short term

    Poonawalla Fincorp has given a downward consolidation breakout on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in optimism. In addition, the stock has moved above the important near term moving average.

    Rupak De
    February 09, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST
     
     
    Nifty has remained volatile as the RBI announced the repo rate hike and forward guidance. Technically, Nifty moved above the resistance level of 17,800 after the commentary by the RBI Governor Shakitkanta Das.

    On the daily chart, a green candle has formed after two candles of consolidation. Furthermore, the Nifty rose above both the short-term and near-term moving averages. The RSI (relative strength index) momentum oscillator has entered a bullish crossover and is rising.

    On a larger scale, we can see that the index has been hovering within a falling channel, with the index moving towards the upper band of the said channel.

    Over the near term, the trend may remain positive, with the potential to reach towards 18,000. A decisive breakout above the 18,000 level may induce a rally towards 18,350-18,400. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,650.