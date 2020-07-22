Hot Stocks | ICICI Bank, Titan, REC can give 7-13% returns in short term

Shitij Gandhi

Nifty continued its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session ending above 11,150 levels backed by a sharp surge in banking and financial stocks along with buying momentum in oil and gas space.

On the derivatives front, short-covering was witnessed by call writers at 11,000 strikes while put writers were seen shifting to higher bands which point towards more upside in the coming sessions.

Bank Nifty is looking much stronger as compared to Nifty and we might witness banking stocks outperforming broader markets in the coming sessions.

On the technical front, Bank Nifty has given a hefty breakout above its 100-days exponential moving average on the daily charts which suggests momentum will remain intact in the coming sessions as well.

On the higher side, Bank Nifty has a strong hurdle at 23,000 levels, above which, it can rally till 23,300 levels as well.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

ICICI Bank | Buy | LTP: Rs 378.90 | Target price: Rs 428 | Stop loss: Rs 345 | Upside: 13%

The stock can be seen trading in a rising channel with the formation of higher bottoms on the daily interval.

At the current juncture, it has formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts and is on the verge of fresh breakout above the neckline of the pattern formation.

Besides, the stock has also managed to hold above its 200-days exponential moving average on the weekly interval as well which points towards a limited downside in the prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 375-378 for the upside target of Rs 428 with a stop loss below Rs 345.

Titan Company | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,016.80 | Target price: Rs 1,128 | Stop loss: Rs 950 | Upside: 11%

For the last more than one month, the stock has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 930 to Rs 1,030, along with consistent buying at support levels.

On the daily interval, prices are holding above their short-term moving averages and at the current juncture, positive divergences on secondary oscillators can be witnessed on daily and weekly intervals.

This week, the stock has also managed to give a breakout above its 100-days exponential moving average which suggests next upswing in the prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,015-1,020 for the upside target of Rs 1,128 with a stop loss below Rs 950.

REC | Buy | LTP: Rs 108.60 | Target price: Rs 116.75 | Stop loss: Rs 100 | Upside: 7.5%

After testing its 200-days exponential moving average on the daily charts, the stock witnessed profit-booking at higher levels and retraced Rs 100 levels in the recent past.

However, this week, it has witnessed a fresh breakout above the falling trendline of downward sloping along with marginally higher volumes which suggest next upswing in the prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 106-107 for the upside target of Rs 116.75 with a stop loss below Rs 100.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.