Hot Stocks | Hitachi Energy, Sundram Fasteners, Minda Corp may fetch 10% in short term. Here's why

Nandish Shah
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Minda Corporation has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart. It has been taking support at 200-day EMA. Intermediate trend of stock remains positive as it is trading above its 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages.

The bulls are back with vengeance on January 9 after three days of selling in the markets. At close, the Nifty was up 242 points or 1.35 percent at 18,101 level.

The short-term trend in the Nifty turned positive as the index closed above its 5-day and 11-day EMA (exponential moving average). The Nifty open interest Put Call ratio surged to 0.98 level from 0.75 level on the back of aggressive Put writing at 18,000-18,100 levels.

For the last three weeks, the benchmark index has found support in the range of 17,774-17,800, which happens to be the upward sloping trend line, adjoining March 2020 and June 2022 bottoms. Therefore, on the downside, 17,800 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty and one should remain bullish with stop-loss of Rs 17,800 level.

On the upside, 18,200-18,265 could act as an immediate resistance for the index. We may see upside momentum once it manages to surpass recent swing high of 18,265 convincingly.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is trading in the horizontal channel with both double-top and double-bottom formation. This indicates the ongoing consolidation and stock-specific action in the market.

More than 50 percent of stocks in the market are trading above their 200 DMA (day moving average) from NSE500 Group, which indicates strength in the midcap/smallcap stocks. We believe that midcaps/smallcaps could do well in the coming weeks.