 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Hindalco Industries, Apollo Tyres, UltraTech Cement can give 12-19% return in short term, here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST

Hindalco Industries has given a breakout of Ascending Triangle pattern on the weekly time frame. The RSI plotted on the weekly and the daily time frame can be seen placed above the 55 mark, indicating expanding bullish momentum in the prices.

Representative image

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices are trading within prior two-week range which forms a consolidation pattern. However, current week candle is a Shooting Star candle pattern indicating profit booking has happened at higher levels.

Nifty on daily charts has corrected form the record high level while forming lower low, lower high formation, however it is sustaining above its 3-week’s low that is 18365 levels.

On the indicator front, the RSI (relative strength index) plotted on the daily timeframe is moving downward and sustaining below 50 levels which tells that the Index is losing positive momentum.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,670 (multiple touch points) followed by 18,887 (life-time high) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 18,365 (3 weekly low) followed by 18,000 levels.

By looking at overall trend and evidence supported by indicator, we feel that if the Nifty breaches 18,365 levels then it will move down towards 18,000 levels in the coming future.