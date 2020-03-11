Hot Stocks: Here's why you should sell Aurobindo Pharma, HUL in the short term

Nandish Shah

In the last technical column dated February 24, we had articulated that Nifty50 formed a bearish “Island Cluster Reversal” candlestick pattern on the daily charts and, therefore, one should remain bearish for the markets.

Our view was vindicated as the Nifty fell by over 1,300 points (or 12 percent) during the last fortnight. The Nifty50 nosedived 5 percent on March 9 to close at 10,451, the highest fall in percentage term since 24 August 2015.

The Nifty50 fell to a 17-month low to close at the lowest level since 01 November 2018. Global stocks plunged as crude oil prices tumbled over 30 percent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia and Coronavirus (Covid-19) fears triggered another round of across-the-board selling in the world equity market.

The Nifty50 tested its 2000-week SMA and EMA during Monday’s session. At present, 200-week SMA and EMA are placed at 10,302 and 10,378 respectively.

Below a 200-week moving average, support for Nifty is seen at 10,150, derived from the trend line, adjoining the previous two bottoms 9,952 (March 2018 Bottom) and 10,004 (Oct 2018 bottom).

From an all-time high of 12430 to Monday’s low the Nifty50 has registered a fall of more than 17 percent. The bullish trend is violated on the medium to long term charts for both Nifty and BankNifty.

There could be pullbacks at regular intervals as they are part of the bearish trend. However, it would advisable to utilize those bounces to exit long positions. Resistance for the Nifty has shifted down towards 10,750-10,800.

A level below 10150 could drag the Nifty towards 9,800 support, derived from 61.8% Fibonacci Fan of the swing seen from 6825 (Feb 2016 Bottom) to 12430 (Jan 2020 Top).

Here are two stocks which could give 6-9% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Aurobindo Pharma: Sell| LTP: Rs 471| Target: Rs 430|Stop-Loss: Rs 497| Downside 9%

The stock price has broken down from the upward slopping trendline, adjoining the lows of 14-Nov-19 and 01 Feb 2020.

On the daily chart, the stock price has broken down on Monday where it closed at one-month low with higher volumes.

Oscillators and Momentum Indicators are showing weakness in the stock on the daily and weekly charts. Considering the technical and derivative evidence discussed above, we recommend selling the Aurobindo Pharma between 471 and 485 for the target of 430 and keep a stop loss at 497.

HUL: Sell| LTP: Rs 2122| Target: Rs 2,000| Stop-Loss: Rs 2,190|Downside 6%

The stock price has broken down on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at a one-month low. It has broken down from the upward slopping trendline, adjoining the lows of 08-Jan-20 and 02 March 2020.

In the derivative segment we have seen a short build-up in the Hindustan Uniliver futures. Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD are showing weakness in the stock on the daily charts.

The short-term trend of the stock turned negative where the stock price is trading below its 5 and 20-Day SMA.

Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend selling the Hind Uniliver between Rs 2,122 and Rs 2,150 for the target of Rs 2,000, and keep a stop loss at Rs 2,190.

(The author is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.