Hot Stocks | Here's why you should buy Suven Pharma and sell RBL Bank for short term

Sameet Chavan
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:02 AM IST

Traders are advised to avoid making aggressive bets for a while and wait for the Nifty to reclaim 18,050. However, it's an excellent opportunity to start nibbling at quality propositions.

The Nifty50 concluded the week at 17,800 by shedding over 2.5 percent from the previous weekly close. It was a disappointing end to the week.

The mid- and small-cap space has been the most affected in the last 2–3 sessions. It would be interesting to see whether the market adheres to its historical symmetry or not. The way markets have closed, that possibility is miniscule. Since we have witnessed this sell off on the back of Covid fears, all developments with respect to this are likely to be crucial. Only if we see participants view the drop as an overreaction, we may see some relief in the coming week. Otherwise, we must brace ourselves for lower levels.

Taking a glance at the daily and weekly time-frame charts, we see a cluster of technical evidence. We reckon the downside will be limited hereon. Hopefully, this expectation will become a reality in the coming sessions. As far as levels are concerned, 17,900–18,050 are to be seen as the immediate hurdles, and only a close above the upper range would confirm the resumption of an uptrend.

On the flipside, an extended correction below 17,750–17,700 would drag the Nifty towards the next important support zone of 17,600–17,450. Let's see how things pan out going ahead.

Traders are advised to avoid making aggressive bets for a while and wait for the Nifty to reclaim 18,050. However, it's an excellent opportunity for investors to start nibbling at quality propositions as most of the counters are significantly off their recent highs.

Buy / sell recommendations for the short term: