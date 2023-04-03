 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on TVS Motor, Axis Bank for short term

Osho Krishan
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Axis Bank has seen a decisive spurt in the last two trading sessions, backed by notable volumes on the daily chart, signifying positive development in the counter.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One

The financial year 2022 bid adieu on a positive note as the benchmark index finally made headway to emerge from the slumber phase on the very last day of the year. Despite all the whipsaw moves throughout the week, the Nifty50 index concluded on a positive note, gaining nearly 2.50 percent from its previous close and settling a tad above the 17,350 level on March 31.

Technically speaking, the last two trading sessions construe positive developments and it is highly anticipated to continue the cheerful run in the upcoming financial year. The broad-based buying has levitated market sentiments and can be seen as a sign of progression as we emerged from the slumber phase.

As far as levels are concerned, the bullish gap of the 17,200-17,130 odd zone is expected to cushion any short-term blip, with the sacrosanct support placed around the psychological mark of 17,000 for the time being. While on the higher end, a decisive move beyond the bearish gap of 17,450-17,580 would affirm the trend reversal in the market.