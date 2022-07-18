Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Tata Motors DVR, Cipla for short term

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Trading for the week ended July 15 started on a sluggish note on Monday as indicated by the nervous global cues. Technically, this soft opening in our market was mainly triggered by the overall weakness in IT counters; courtesy to disappointing Q1 numbers from giant TCS. However, the same was compensated by other heavyweight pocket, banking. They provided the much-needed cushion at lower levels and as a result, the Nifty managed to recover throughout the remaining part of the session to conclude almost at previous Friday's close (July 8).

This was followed by some nervousness for subsequent sessions as Nifty kept sliding gradually to enter sub-15,900 terrain. Fortunately, in the midst of global uncertainty, the benchmark index concluded the week well above 16,000; courtesy to some decent last hour buying in few heavyweight pockets.

The global environment is still not conducive; but our markets are not willing to give up as they continue to attract some buyers at lower levels. Technically speaking, 15,850 – 15,950 has now become a sacrosanct zone for the forthcoming week and if global markets support, we may see markets inching northwards. Hence, one should continue to remain positive till the time we do not sneak below it on a sustainable basis.

On the flipside, there are lot of headwinds that are not wiling markets to stay at higher levels. For the coming week, 16,150 – 16,250 are to be seen as immediate resistances and only a move beyond this, would trigger some broad-based buying in the market.

At this juncture, it's advisable to stay light and identifying the apt themes remain a key for momentum traders. Sectorally, banking and IT kept sulking and hence, there participation is must to lift the overall sentiments in traders' fraternity.

Also, the broader end of the spectrum showed some interesting signs on Friday as we can see NIFTY MIDCAP50 index closing at six-week high. Traders can focus on cash segment counters as well which are likely to provide better trading opportunities going ahead.

Here are two buy calls for short term:

Tata Motors DVR: Buy | LTP: Rs 228.20 | Stop-Loss: Rs 218.7 | Target: Rs 245 | Return: 7.4 percent

This stock has seen strong traction from the past couple of trading sessions that soared it above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The stock has witnessed a ‘Flag & Pennant’ pattern breakout in the last trading session on the back of robust volumes, which construes a bullish signal on the counter.

Also, from the risk-reward point of view, the stock is placed at a lucrative level and is expected to carry the momentum in the near term. Considering these evidences, we recommend buying this stock for a trading target of Rs 245. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 218.70.

Cipla: Buy | LTP: Rs 966.05 | Stop-Loss: Rs 948 | Target: Rs 992 | Return: 3 percent

The pharma space was amongst the few notable movers as we saw lot of individual counters (from this basket) bucking the trend throughout the week. Cipla has been slightly lagging of late and it's clearly visible the way stock prices kept vacillating in a range of Rs 950 – 920 for nearly four weeks.

On last Friday, stock prices finally managed to traverse through a neckline resistance of ‘Inverse Head and Shoulder’ pattern around Rs 960 on a closing basis. In addition, the positive placement of ‘RSI-Smoothened’ is likely to provide the much-needed impetus for the next leg of the rally.

Traders are advised to buy for a near term target of Rs 992. The strict stop-loss needs to be placed at Rs 948.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.