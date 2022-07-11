Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Max Financial Services, Mahindra Finance for short term

Factors determining market dynamics looked much improved around the world as we began trading last Monday. We had a pleasant start, followed by a move towards the 16,000 mark on the following day. However, the bears were not ready to give up easily and hence, we witnessed sharp profit-booking on the same day to erase all gains.

On Wednesday, we had a similar start to hasten towards 16,000; but this time it was there to stay. In fact, on a weekly expiry day, the markets had a decent gap-up opening to surpass the sturdy wall of 16,000 with some authority. Although there was not much intraday action seen in key indices thereafter, the Nifty extended its gains on Friday to reclaim the 16,200 mark by adding nearly 3 percent to the bulls' kitty.

Technically speaking, the short-term structure seems bullish as the index managed to reclaim the psychological level convincingly. Also, the way the broader market has behaved towards the fag end of the week, it certainly augurs well for the bulls.

Now since we are relatively in a safer terrain, 16,000 – 15,900 should now be seen as strong support zone for the current week; whereas on the flipside, 16,350 – 16,430 are the next levels to watch out for as the higher range coincides with the '89-EMA' (exponential moving average) on the daily time frame chart.

If global market supports then we may even go beyond 16,430, which will trigger the next leg of the rally for our market participants. Until then although we remain sanguine, by no means one should become complacent here.

It's better to adopt a ‘One step at a time’ strategy and should look to book timely profits wherever it's necessary as far as momentum trades are concerned.

This week lot of thematic moves played out well and some may continue to do so in the forthcoming week. But now one needs to be very selective and should also focus on the broader market, which is likely to provide better trading opportunities as compared to key indices.

Here are two buy calls for short term:

Max Financial Services: Buy | LTP: Rs 838.70 | Stop-Loss: Rs 808 | Target: Rs 882 | Return: 5 percent

The stock price started rebounding from recent lows towards the fag end of May month. This rally followed by some long consolidation of nearly 2-3 weeks. During the last week, we finally witnessed a decisive breakout from the horizontal line resistance, which was challenged multiple times in the recent past.

Since the breakout has happened on considerable volumes, it should be construed as a healthy one. Hence, despite prices correcting a bit on last Friday, we are interpreting it as a mere pullback.

Considering these evidences, we recommend buying this stock around for a trading target of Rs 882. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 808.

M&M Financial Services: Buy | LTP: Rs 197.85 | Stop-Loss: Rs 190.80 | Target: Rs 206 | Return: 4 percent

A lot of NBFC stocks started performing well since last 4 – 5 trading sessions and this was clearly one of them. The daily and weekly time frame structure looks extremely sturdy, and the way stock prices managed to traverse the recent hurdles with an authority, augurs well for the bulls.

This price configuration can be termed as a ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern and since it is accompanied with sizable volumes, we expect the rally to continue.

Traders are advised to recommend buying on a decline around Rs 196 for a near term target of Rs 206. The strict stop-loss needs to be placed at Rs 190.80.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.