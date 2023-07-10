English
    Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Granules India, Orient Electric for short term

    Sameet Chavan
    July 10, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST
    The Nifty50 finished the last week a tad above 19,300, with a modest gain of 0.74 percent. The weekly chart shows a small bullish candle with a slightly larger upper shadow, indicating tentativeness at higher levels following the recent surge. Despite this, we believe the bull run is likely to continue, marking the start of a major upward movement.

    However, the momentum on the upside may not match the intensity of the past couple of weeks. Considering the overbought conditions, we may witness a period of consolidation in the coming week, during which dips could be seen as buying opportunities.

    On the other hand, it is advisable to secure profits at higher levels and avoid complacency until the indicators exit the overbought territory.

    In terms of support levels, the immediate support lies around 19,200, where a bullish gap was left last week, while the major breakout levels around 19,000-18,900 serve as a strong foundation for our market. As the prices are currently in uncharted territory, it is challenging to identify resistance zones. However, the range of 19,500-19,600 appears to be an immediate hurdle for the anticipated consolidation.

    Here are two buy calls for short term:

    Orient Electric: Buy | LTP: Rs 252.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 242.4 | Target: Rs 270 | Return: 7 percent

    This stock has seen a decent rebound from the lows of Rs 220 odd zone in the current financial year and has recouped nearly 15 percent. In the recent period, the counter has witnessed strong price-volume traction, which led to a consolidation breakout.

    On the weekly time chart, we can see ‘1-2-3’ pattern getting confirmed, which may unfold the next leg of the rally. Also, the primary technical indicators align with the ongoing momentum, which adds up to the bullish quotient in the counter.

    Hence, we recommend buying this stock for a trading target of Rs 270. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 242.40.

    Granules India: Buy | LTP: Rs 311.90 | Stop-Loss: Rs 297 | Target: Rs 328 | Return: 5 percent

    The entire pharma space is on a roll in last couple of months. Most of the beaten down counters have already rallied quite a lot in this phase. However, Granules is yet to prove its mettle and it’s been lagging all this while.

    On last Friday, we finally witnessed a decisive breakout from its recent hurdles. This up move was backed by gargantuan volumes, providing credence to the move.

    We would now expect some catch-up from this stock in the week ahead. Traders can look to buy around Rs 308 – 305 for a near term target of Rs 328. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 297.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sameet Chavan is the Head Research - Technical and Derivatives at Angel One Ltd.
    Tags: #Granules India #Hot Stocks #Orient Electric #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Jul 10, 2023 06:32 am