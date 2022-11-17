 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Force Motors, GIC Housing Finance for short term

Vishal Wagh
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

GIC Housing seems to be breaking out of a downwards sloping parallel channel pattern on the weekly timeframe after one and a half years and on the daily timeframe the stock seems to be breaking out of a consolidation which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

The Nifty opened and closed in the green amidst sideways movement and heightened volatility. On the daily chart, the Nifty has made a Doji-like candle, whereas on the hourly timeframe, it made higher highs and higher lows which indicates a positive market.

India VIX has increased from 14.63 to 15.1 levels but below its 200 EMA (exponential moving average). Maximum pain for the Nifty is at 18,400.

Nifty Put-Call ratio is at 0.96, whereas Bank Nifty PCR is at 1.46. Important support levels for the index are at around 18,350, 18,200 and 18,000 whereas the resistance levels are at 18,400, 18,500 and 18,650.

As per the F&O data, short covering has substantially increased in out of the money (OTM) Calls, whereas long unwinding was seen in, out of the money (OTM) Puts which indicates a sideways market. 18,500 and 18,400 have high short built-up whereas 18,400 and 18,300 have high long built-up.

Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Force Motors: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,553.5 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,475 | Target: Rs 1,700 | Return: 9 percent