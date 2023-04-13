Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on EID Parry, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Hotels

The Nifty remained volatile during the day, with a predominately bullish bias on April 12. On the daily chart, the index has remained above the channel breakout, suggesting a positive reversal.

The daily momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is in bullish crossover and rising. The market will remain a buy on dips as long as the index remains above 17,700. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 17,900-17,970.

The Bank Nifty index continued its strong upward momentum and surpassed the immediate hurdle of 41,500. The index remains in buy mode and is likely to achieve the target of 41,800-42,000 levels on the upside where fresh Call writing is visible.

The index downside support stands at 41,500-41,400 levels and as long as this support is not breached on a closing basis the trend remains positive.

Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.