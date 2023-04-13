 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on EID Parry, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Hotels

Kunal Shah
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

On the daily chart, a consolidation breakout is visible, which suggests an increased bullish bet. Besides, EID Parry (India) has moved above the 50-DMA on the daily chart.

The Nifty remained volatile during the day, with a predominately bullish bias on April 12. On the daily chart, the index has remained above the channel breakout, suggesting a positive reversal.

The daily momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is in bullish crossover and rising. The market will remain a buy on dips as long as the index remains above 17,700. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 17,900-17,970.

The Bank Nifty index continued its strong upward momentum and surpassed the immediate hurdle of 41,500. The index remains in buy mode and is likely to achieve the target of 41,800-42,000 levels on the upside where fresh Call writing is visible.

The index downside support stands at 41,500-41,400 levels and as long as this support is not breached on a closing basis the trend remains positive.