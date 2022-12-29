 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Canara Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, JSW Steel for short term

Rupak De
Dec 29, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India has moved above the recent consolidation, indicating a rise in optimism. The rally in price has been backed by a rise in volume.

The Nifty has been consolidating in a range for the last few days after a strong recovery in the preceding trading sessions. So far, it has found resistance at the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average 18,155); a further directional upmove would require a decisive move above this.

On the lower end, the support is intact at 18,070. As long as it remains above 18,070, the sideways pattern may continue.

However, a decisive fall below 18,070 may trigger a mild selling pressure in the market.

For the short term, the Nifty may hover within a broader range of 17,800-18,350; any decisive move on either side may induce a directional move.

Here are three buy calls for short term: