Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on BEML, Coromandel International for short term

Stocks

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Nifty ended last week a tad below 19,750 points with a gain of 0.92 percent. A rush for booking profits on Friday slowed down the bull run raging in the markets for the fourth consecutive week but the overall investor sentiment remained positive.

The market's recent multi-month breakout around the 19,000 level indicates a significant bull run. However, due to the recent vertical move and overbought conditions, the next upward movement may not be as swift as the recent run. It is anticipated that there may be a correction, either in terms of time or price, so the ideal strategy would be to buy on dips and book profits at higher levels.

The psychological mark of 20,000 that was just missed during the last week remains an immediate hurdle, followed by the golden retracement target of 20,100 – 20,200. On the downside, the recent congestion breakout level of 19,600 – 19,500 is considered immediate support, and a more significant correction may occur only if this level is breached. Traders should closely monitor these levels and consider playing within this range.

Here are two buy calls for short term:

BEML: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,682.90 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,595 | Target: Rs 1,845 | Return: 10 percent

This stock has seen a strong volume-based breakout in the last trading session and has clocked highest ever closure on the technical chart. On the technical front, the counter is placed comfortably above all its EMAs (exponential moving averages) on the daily chart; even the 14-period RSI (relative strength index) indicates a positive crossover, adding to the bullish quotient in the counter.

Considering the developments, the stock looks poised to continue its northward journey in the coming period. We recommend buying for a trading target of Rs 1,845, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,595.

Coromandel International: Buy | LTP: Rs 980.40 | Stop-Loss: Rs 954 | Target: Rs 1,030 | Return: 5 percent

Since the later half of May, this stock has been vacillating in a small range. The stock prices cemented their position around Rs 920 – 940 and on Friday, we witnessed a first sign of coming out of its congestion zone.

With this, stock prices confirmed a breakout from the ‘Horizontal Wedge’ pattern. Importantly, the volumes have picked up in the recent up move.

Traders can look to buy for a short-term target of Rs 1,030. The strict stop-loss can be placed at Rs 954.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.