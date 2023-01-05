 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on ABB India, GNFC for short term

Rupak De
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

ABB India has remained resilient amid the market sell off on Wednesday. Besides, the price has been taking support around the 200-DMA (day moving average), suggesting a possibility of recovery over the short term.

Bears took over Dalal Street on January 4, ripping the benchmark Nifty down 190points. On the four-hourly chart, the index has given an upward consolidation breakdown, besides the shorter moving average (21 EMA - exponential moving average - 18,233) finished the day lower than the longer moving average (50 EMA - 18,162), confirming the bearish scenario.

With the momentum indicator RSI (14 - relative strength index) remaining in a bearish crossover, the trend and momentum of the price suggest a rise in bearish bets in the market. Further declines are possible in the future that may bring the index down to 17,950.

Again, below 17,950, the index may slip to 17,800 and lower. On the higher end, 18,155–18,200 may act as immediate resistance, above which the bulls may gain strength.

Here are two buy calls and one sell call for short term:

ABB India: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,705 | Stop-Loss: Rs 2,600 | Target: Rs 2,920 | Return: 8 percent

