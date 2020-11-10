Hot Stocks | Here's why you can bet on JK Tyre, Can Fin Homes and CSB Bank for short term

Nifty closed at 12,461.05 after registering a fresh record high of 12,474.05 on November 9.

In the last six sessions, Nifty has rallied from 11,535 to 12,474, rising of 939 points or 8 percent.

In the same period, Bank Nifty outperformed Nifty with a huge margin, by surging 17 percent. This is the highest rise in 6 sessions for Bank Nifty since June 3, 2020, when it rallied more than 20 percent in the same duration.

During the last 6 sessions, two healthy gap-up sessions have been registered, which is a very good sign for the bulls.

By surpassing the hurdle of 12,025, Nifty has broken out from the consolidation which held for the previous three weeks.

The level around 12,025 also happened to be the triple top resistance, which has been taken out on the closing basis.

This move has also resulted in the breakout from the flag pattern on the daily chart. A flag pattern is the continuation of an uptrend and indicates the fresh buying momentum in the Nifty.

Most importantly, this breakout is accompanied by the big gap-up formed on November 5, which improves the reliability and sustainability of the recent upside breakout.

Recent technical developments on Nifty charts projects target between 12,800 and 13,000.

Support for Nifty has shifted up at 12,250. Far Support is placed at 12,000-12,050. Indicators and oscillators have shown the sign of rising momentum in the Nifty index.

Daily ADX line has crossed –DI line on the upside. Daily MACD has also been sustaining above its signal and equilibrium line.

The Nifty Midcap index has also seen a medium-term trend line breakout on the weekly charts.

We are at the fag-end of result season and we expect mid-caps and small-caps to remain in focus from the current levels.

Large-caps have already seen a decent rise in momentum, now it is a turn of mid-caps to outperform.

We expect the market breadth to improve from these levels. Nifty is expected to extend the gains towards the next target of 12,800-13,000.

However, the focus should be switched to mid-caps and small-caps as they offer excellent trading opportunities with a good risk-reward ratio at current levels.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

JK Tyre & Industries | LTP: Rs 71.80 | Target price: Rs 80 | Stop loss: Rs 68 | Upside: 11%

Downward sloping trendline breakout is seen on the weekly charts. Volumes have shot up along with the price rise in the last three weeks.

Short-term moving averages are above the medium to long-term moving averages. The stock has been sustaining above its 50, 100 and 200-day EMA.

The stock price has confirmed a higher top, preceded by a higher bottom on the weekly chart.

Tyre stocks have been outperforming and the momentum is expected to continue.

CSB Bank | LTP: Rs 263 | Target price: Rs 290 | Stop loss: Rs 250 | Upside: 10%

Triple top resistance breakout with higher volumes on the daily chart is seen.

The stock has been finding support at its 50-day EMA. Short-term moving averages are trading above the medium to long-term moving averages.

The stock has been sustaining above its 50 and 100-day EMA. The stock has broken out from the last 10 week’s narrow price consolidation between Rs 210 and Rs 244.

Indicators and oscillators like MACD, RSI and DMI have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.

Can Fin Homes | LTP: Rs 477 | Target price: Rs 520 | Stop loss: Rs 450 | Upside: 9%

NBFC sector has been outperforming for the last couple of weeks.

The stock has broken out from the narrow consolidation, which held for the last 5 weeks. The trend of the stock is up on all timeframes as it has been trading above all important moving averages.

Indicator and oscillator setup on the daily and weekly chart is bullish.

(The author is a technical research analyst at HDFC Securities)

