Hot Stocks: Here’s why OFSS & InterGlobe Aviation are top buy calls for Thursday

A V-shaped reversal rally has almost completed 88.60 percent retracement of the entire downswing seen from January 2020 top to March 2020 bottom.

Indian bourses on September 2 started the day on a positive note and traded largely into Tuesday’s trading range and closed above 11,500 levels. The market breadth mainly remained in favor of bulls.

For every two losers, there were more than four gainers.

A Bearish engulfing pattern followed by a Bearish Belt Hold line on a daily time frame can call for some further consolidation with bearish tilt.

The short-term trend of the benchmark index would be considered bearish unless the highs of the said patterns get taken off.

We may expect some sectoral leadership changes in the coming months. IT and Pharma index may continue to trade in a narrow range while auto & banks may continue to lead.

A massive fall of 3.14 percent on August 31 can be considered as a throwback of a consolidation pattern breakout on Bank Nifty on a daily time frame.

On September 2, the banking index formed a bullish Hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart near its trend line support.

Till the time 11,800 is not broken, bulls will be under the shade with high volatility. Once we successfully jump above the hurdle, 12,000 will be on the cards.

In case the Nifty50 violates its 11,350 levels, a sharp decline will take place. This could drag the benchmark towards the 11,100 – 11,000 levels.

Here is a list of the top three stocks which could give 5-13% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

InterGlobe Aviation: Buy| LTP: Rs. 1247.30 | Target: Rs 1375 |Stop Loss Rs 1170 | Upside 10%

On August 31, the stock prices finally managed to surpass the multiple resistance zones around Rs 1180 –1200 levels, which eventually confirmed a triangle pattern breakout on the weekly interval.

The recent leg of strong up-move is also supported by strong volumes and it also resembles a strong consolidation breakout.

Prices are trading above its exponential moving averages (50 & 100) on the weekly chart. Momentum Oscillator RSI (14) is reading near 60 levels with positive crossover, which is positive for the counter. The MACD indicator is reading above its line of polarity with positive sentiments.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1243 - 1251 for the target of Rs 1375 with a stop loss below Rs 1170 on a daily closing basis.

OFSS: Buy| LTP: Rs. 2960 | Target: Rs 3350 |Stop Loss: Rs 2750 | Upside 13%

After a prolonged correction, OFSS has given a breakout of its “Falling Channel Pattern” on a monthly time frame. After forming a strong base around Rs 2700, the stock has given a stellar move over the past couple of months along with the broader market recovery.

The stock belongs to that camp as it steadily kept moving higher since March lows and has already given decent returns.

The strong reversal in Momentum oscillator RSI (14) from 30 levels has set up a V-shaped reversal and currently reading near 50 levels with positive crossover on a monthly interval.

By observing Relative Strength (RS) on a weekly horizon one can observe that stock is currently outperforming the benchmark index since April 20.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 2950 - 2970 for the target of Rs 3350 with a stop loss below Rs 2750 on a daily closing basis.

Bajaj-Auto: Sell| LTP: Rs. 2881 | Target: Rs 2720 | Stop Loss: Rs 2980 | Downside 5%

Bajaj-Auto has witnessed a Rectangle pattern breakdown on daily intervals and trading below its trend line resistance.

The short term trend of the stock is negative as it is trading below (21 & 50- day) exponential moving averages on a daily interval.

Momentum Oscillator RSI (14) on the daily chart has breached its horizontal trend line support and reading near 40 levels with negative crossover on the cards. The breakdown is confirmed with above average volumes on daily intervals.

Traders can short the stock in a range Rs 2875 - 2885 for the target of Rs 2720 with a stop loss above Rs 2980 on a daily closing basis.

(Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.