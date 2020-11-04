Hot Stocks | Here's why HDFC Life and Bajaj Finance are two buy calls for short term

Indian markets began this week on a positive note with Bank Nifty taking the lead with whopping gains of more than 7 percent so far this week, supported by a sharp surge in HDFC and Bajaj twins along with positive moves witnessed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

However, on the derivatives front, tug of war among bulls and bears kept the markets shaky on the back of mixed cues from the global front.

Nevertheless, volatility is likely to grip the market in the coming sessions as well as on the back of the US election results.

The technical setup, however, suggests that bias is likely to remain in favour of bulls as Bank Nifty is continuously holding above the key levels of 25,200.

Nifty also looks positive as long as it manages to hold above 11,500. On the higher side, a decisive move above 11,900 levels would add further follow up buying in the index which could take Nifty towards 12,150 to 12,200 levels in the coming sessions.

Here are two buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

HDFC Life Insurance Company | LTP: Rs 599 | Target price: Rs 644 | Stop loss: Rs 560 | Upside: 7.5%

For the last three months, the stock has been consistently moving lower in a downward sloping channel with the formation of the lower high and lower bottom patterns.

However, this week the stock has once again moved back above its short-term moving averages with a breakout above the falling trend line of the sloping channel.

The breakout can be seen with rising volumes and positive divergences on secondary oscillators.

Bajaj Finance | LTP: Rs 3,483.90 | Target price: Rs 3,835 | Stop loss: Rs 3,200 | Upside: 10%

After testing the levels of Rs 3,749 in early September, the stock slid sharply towards Rs 3,006 levels and thereafter it recovered and managed to surpass its 100-day exponential moving average on weekly charts.

On the daily charts as well, the stock is continuously holding above its 200-day exponential moving average which is placed at Rs 3,260 levels.

For the last five weeks, the has stock has been consolidating within the range of Rs 3,100-3,500.

However, this week we have observed a fresh breakout on the charts along with positive divergences on secondary oscillators.

The additional volumes with rising prices suggest the next upswing in the prices.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.