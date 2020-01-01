Hot Stocks: Here's why DCM Shriram is a buy for short-term returns

Shitij Gandhi

Indian markets began this week on a muted note with some lackluster moves. However, in Tuesday’s session, traders lock profits at higher levels as markets ended the last trading session of 2019 on a negative note.

Traders were seen focusing on stock-specific moves rather than the index as some mid-cap names performed during the last few sessions.

From the derivative front, Call writers were seen at 12300, 12250 & 12200 strikes which added hefty open interest (OI) and kept the markets under pressure.

From the technical front as well, 12300 levels should act as crucial resistance for the Nifty moving forward, because at current juncture the divergences on secondary oscillators on the daily and weekly intervals suggest further consolidation into the prices.

However, a decisive move above 12300 levels in the Nifty (SPOT) should once again trigger a fresh round of short-covering by call writers which could take markets towards new record highs in the coming week.

On the downside 12,100, and 12,000 levels would act as key support levels for the Nifty and any dip into the prices should be used to create fresh longs.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-14% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Axis Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 754| Target: Rs 810| Stop Loss: Rs 715| Upside 7%

The stock has been consistently maintaining its bull run on the daily as well as the weekly interval as prices are holding above its short and long-term moving averages.

The stock is trading in a rising channel with the formation of higher highs and higher lows. At the current juncture, the stock has formed an inverted head shoulder pattern on the daily interval and gave a breakout above the same.

Additionally, the positive divergences on the secondary oscillators also suggest for the next up leg into the prices. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 750-755 for the upside target of Rs 810 levels, and a stop loss could be placed below Rs 715.

DCM Shriram: Buy| LTP: Rs 396| Target: Rs 451| Stop Loss: Rs 360| Upside 14%

After testing Rs 310 levels on the downside in November’19, the stock has been consistently recovering from its lows and was seen trading in a rising channel on the daily as well as the weekly interval.

The stock has been forming a higher highs and higher bottom pattern. At the current juncture, the stock has given a fresh breakout on multiple time frames with marginally higher volumes.

On the daily charts, the stock has also managed to close above its long-term moving averages which is again a positive signal for the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 395-397 for the upside target of Rs 451 levels, and a stop loss could be placed below Rs 360.

Bata India: Buy| LTP: Rs 1750| Target: Rs 1895| Stop Loss: Rs 1650| Upside 8%

In the recent past, the stock took support at Rs 1600 levels and also at its 100-Days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts, to once again reclaim Rs 1,720 levels in a short span of time.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed an Inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily interval. The breakout above the neckline of the pattern formation has also been observed this week which suggests for further upside into the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1735-1750 for the upside target of Rs 1895 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 1650.

(The author is Sr. Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)