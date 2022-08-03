English
    Hot Stocks | Here's why Balaji Amines, JK Tyre, Vedant Fashions may fetch double-digit returns in short term

    Vedant Fashions is coming out of 6 months of consolidation with heavy volume followed by a breakout of Bullish Flag formation. However, the recent move is a little stretched therefore some pullback can't be ruled out but that will provide a good buying opportunity.

    Pravesh Gour
    August 03, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST
     
     
    The Nifty50 is trading near an important supply zone of 17,300-17,700 where we can expect a profit-booking after a vertical run. The overall trend, however, remains bullish. Therefore, any dip in the 16,900-16,640 zone will be a good buying opportunity. The 200-DMA (days moving average) of 17,000 will be an intermediate support level.

    Bank Nifty is also trading near the critical resistance zone of 38,000-38,700 where we can expect a profit booking. On the downside, 37,000-36,700 will be the first demand zone and 36,400-36,000 will be the next support zone.

    The market will have an eye on global cues along with the RBI policy as fresh geopolitical tension is arising between US and China. Apart from this, earning sessions will continue to lead stock specific volatility.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    JK Tyre and Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 129.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 145 | Return: 12 percent

    The counter is witnessing multiple bullish setups where we can see a breakout of double bottom formation along with a breakout of downsloping trendline resistance. There is also a breakout of Bullish Flag formation with closing above its 200-DMA.

    Most of the momentum indicators are positively poised and support the breakout move in this counter. On the upside, Rs 140 is an immediate hurdle then we can expect a move towards Rs 155-160 zone. On the downside, Rs 120-115 will act as a strong demand zone.

    Vedant Fashions: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,242.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,130 | Target: Rs 1,400 | Return: 13 percent

    The counter is coming out of 6 months of consolidation with heavy volume followed by a breakout of Bullish Flag formation. However, the recent move is a little stretched therefore some pullback can't be ruled out but that will provide a good buying opportunity.

    On the downside, a breakout level of Rs 1,140 will act as a strong base whereas 20-DMA will act as a strong support level. Most of the momentum indicators are positively poised, however, some of them are in a little overbought zone.

    Balaji Amines: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,768.85 | Stop-Loss: Rs 3,400 | Target: Rs 4,350 | Return: 15 percent

    The counter is in a long-term uptrend where it is resuming its classical uptrend followed by a meaningful correction. It created a strong base at Rs 2,700 level and now it is breaking out key hurdle of Rs 3,500 level that may lead to fresh bullish momentum towards the Rs 4,400 level.

    On the downside, Rs 3,450 will act as strong support at any pullback. It is trading above its all-important moving averages with a positive bias in momentum indicators.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Pravesh Gour is the Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:17 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.