Hot Stocks | Here is why you should buy Tech Mahindra, sell Bajaj Finance in short term

After the brutal knock on February 24, the market recovered fair bit of ground and for first three sessions of the week gone by, the Nifty remained in a 300-point range with volatile swings.

All this while 16,500 provided some support but on March 4, the global worries once again spooked market participants and the Nifty not only opened below this level but even challenged 16,200 on an intraday basis. Though it ended the week tad above it, the Nifty confirmed the lowest close in the past seven months. The March 4 correction was no surprise as the consolidation in the previous three sessions was hinting towards a new round of selling.

The price action also shows moderate damage to key indices but individual stocks fell like a bottomless pit. Though markets were oversold for the last few days, there was no respite overall. This correction has a lot to do with the Russia- Ukraine war. The market is likely to sway to news flows until the situation stabilises. One should brace for volatility and surprises on either side.

Although such war scenarios are always tricky, we can clearly see a negative trend on the weekly time-frame charts.

In addition, the falling slope of “RSI-smoothened” oscillator is an indication of further weakness. So, though the Nifty has reached the initial target of 16,200, we do not want to pre-empt a near-term bottom here.

From an investors' point of view, this is certainly an excellent opportunity to bag quality stocks in a staggered manner but for traders, it will be difficult to say that worse is behind us.

We do not want to sound pessimistic but looking at the current scenario, we will not be surprised to see the Nifty enter sub-16,000 terrain but we do not expect the index to slip below 15,500–15,200, as of now.

Let's see how things pan out on the global front. In case of any positive surprise next week, we will be keeping a close eye on a few scenarios.

As far as levels are concerned, 16,000–15,900 is to be seen as immediate support. On the higher side, 16,450 followed by 16,600 will be strong resistances.

It will be pragmatic to follow a stock-specific approach— identifying an apt theme is the key—and avoid aggressive bets overnight for a while.

Here is one sell call and one buy recommendation for next week:

Tech Mahindra: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,453.60 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,397 | Target: Rs 1,520 | Return: 4.6 percent

Recently, the entire IT space has undergone a rough patch but it seems as if the price correction is overdone around 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and we can see some respite in the coming days.

Tech Mahindra has already started its upwards bounce and on March 4, we witnessed the first sign of strength. The stock price managed to confirm a close above “20-day SMA” for the first time in the last two months.

In addition, the “RSI-smoothened” has moved upwards from the oversold zone. Considering the evidence, we recommend buying this stock for a trading target of Rs 1,520. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 1,397.

Bajaj Finance: Sell | LTP: Rs 6,537.90 | Stop-Loss: Rs 6,705 | Target: Rs 6,300 | Return: 3.6 percent

The financial space has been the weakest link throughout this week and a lot of marquee names are surrendering to the broader market destruction now. This NBFC stock has been hovering slightly below the “200-SMA” since three-four sessions. On March 4, the fresh round of selling began in the stock as we witnessed a breakdown from previous important swing lows.

A similar negative development is visible in the “RSI-Smoothened” oscillator on the weekly chart, which does not augur well for the bulls. Hence, traders can look to sell for a near-term target of Rs 6,300. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 6,705.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.