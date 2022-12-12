 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on Macrotech Developers, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Glenmark Pharma in short term

Jigar Patel
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

On the indicator front, daily MACD displays bullish divergence on the histogram and its respective lines. Daily DMI’s are positive and advancing its structure further adding strength to Advanced Enzyme Technologies.

Nifty50 has seen a 754 points rally approximately between November 22 and December 1, 2022. At the current juncture on the weekly scale, Nifty has taken support near 18,450-18,500 and closed around 18,500 mark in its previous trading session.

Also Nifty has reversed from its bearish CRAB pattern on a daily scale.

If Nifty closes above 18,700 on the weekly scale then we may see 19,000 in a couple of weeks' time. But if Nifty closes below 18,400 on the weekly scale then we may see 18,000 in a couple of weeks' time.

Thus, we believe that hedging would be the best weapon to use in the current market situation.

Bank Nifty

Since the last four weeks, we saw 2,500 points acceleration in Bank Nifty and it closed near 43,600 mark. Sustainability above 43,000 might take Bank Nifty near 44,500 in the coming weeks. This view would be negated below 42,500 mark on a weekly closing basis.