Hot Stocks | Here is why United Spirits and Federal Bank are good short-term bets

We had a splendid start to the week on June 27 as global markets looked jubilant in the absence of any unfavourable development. After opening around 15,900, markets failed to keep up the same momentum throughout the session. In fact, towards the latter part of the session, Nifty came off a bit and eventually ended almost at the lowest point of the day. Despite this, the benchmark index managed to close above the 15,800-mark.

As the week progressed, the trading range for key indices kept shrinking and as a result, we concluded the June series on a muted note. As we stepped into a new series, month and a quarter on last Friday, markets felt some tremors initially from the major global peers; but it has managed to withstand it successfully and in fact due to smart V-shaped recovery in the latter half, the Nifty managed to reclaim 15,700 with some authority.

Earlier, we had mentioned how 15,700 is to be considered as a sacrosanct level. On last Friday, bulls had not only defended this level but went on to regain strength in the latter half to confirm a weekly close above 15,700. So, for the current week, 15,700 followed by 15,500 is to be seen as immediate as well as strong support zone.

On the flipside, the sturdy wall remains around 15,900 – 16,000 and it's a daunting task going past this for the bulls.

We continue to remain hopeful and if there is no aberration on the global front, we will not be surprised to see Nifty crossing 15,900 – 16,000 in the forthcoming week itself. For this, banking certainly needs to step forward and it has already given some hints in last couple of sessions.

Also, the broader markets did extremely well towards the fag end of last week, which again is an encouraging sign for the market.

Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Federal Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 93.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 89.20 | Target: Rs 101 | Return: 8 percent

This midsize private banking name has been off-radar for a quite some time now. But the way it grabbed everyone's attention on last Friday is incredible.

Stock prices have managed to confirm a decisive breakout from the multiple indicators around Rs 92 on a daily time frame chart. This point coincides with key moving averages like '89-EMA' (exponential moving average), '200-SMA' (simple moving average) and the higher boundary of recent congestion phase.

Pricewise we can term it as a 'V' pattern breakout along with substantial pick up in volumes. Considering all these evidences, we recommend buying this stock around Rs 93 – 93.50 for a trading target of Rs 101. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 89.20.

United Spirits: Buy | LTP: Rs 788.80 | Stop-Loss: Rs 762 | Target: Rs 815 | Return: 3.3 percent

In last seven odd months, this stock descended gradually and there was not much destruction seen like most of the other counters. If we look at it from a broader perspective, we can see this stock reaching its interesting juncture, which can be termed as a retracement zone on higher degree charts.

Recently stock prices managed to form some base around Rs 730 – 750 and on last Friday, it finally burst through its recent hurdle of Rs 770 with some authority. With this, we can see ‘1-2-3’ pattern getting confirmed on daily chart with some decent volumes to support the rally going ahead.

We recommend buying on a decline around Rs 780 for a near term target of Rs 815. The strict stop-loss needs to be placed at Rs 762.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.