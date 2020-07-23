Hot Stocks | Here are one sell, two buy ideas for the short term

Rohan Patil

After a smooth rally of more than 400 points in the last three trading sessions, benchmark index Nifty has unfolded the next leg of an up move after witnessing a breakout of the consolation range of 10,600–10,900

levels.

Nifty on July 22 opened with marginal gains and traded in a narrow range throughout the day.

As we had witnessed a significant rally in Nifty, some profit-booking ahead of the weekly expiry was expected.

Exhaustion of bulls was witnessed throughout the day though Reliance continued to support the market and in the process managed to cross above Rs 2,000.

The advance-decline ratio had been in favour of bulls for the past three trading sessions which adds to the confirmation for the ongoing up-trend.

The banking index seems to have regained strength which should lead the movement in the forthcoming week.

The short and medium-term trend of the banking index is positive as it is trading above (21, 50 and 100- day) exponential moving averages on the daily interval.

Bank Nifty is likely to outperform Nifty in the coming trading session as it has witnessed a smaller degree sharp V-shape reversal rally on the daily chart and has neglected its previous week's bearish candlestick pattern.

Immediate support for Nifty is coming near 10,900 -10,950 zone and resistance is formed near 11,350-11,400 zone.

If the next impulse up-move unfolds the way it should, then we expect Nifty50 to rally towards 11,500 in the coming weeks.

Support for Nifty Bank is coming near 21,500–21,000 zone and resistance is coming near 23,400-23,500 zone. A breach of this level on the upside will open the gate for 25,000 in the banking index.

Here are three trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks:

Axis Bank | Buy | LTP: Rs 476 | Target price: Rs 540 | Stop loss: Rs 440 | Upside: 13.45%

On July 22, the stock prices finally managed to surpass the multiple resistance zones around Rs 455 – 460, which eventually confirmed a horizontal trendline breakout.

The recent strong up-move is also supported by strong volumes and it also resembles a strong consolidation breakout.

The stock is trading above its exponential moving averages (21 and 50) on the daily chart.

Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading above 60 levels with positive crossover and the MACD indicator is reading above its line of polarity.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 473 - 479 for the target of Rs 540 with a stop loss below Rs 440 on a daily closing basis.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) | Buy | LTP: Rs 590.45 | Target price: Rs 660 | Stop loss: Rs 555 | Upside: 12%

Since March 2020, the stock has been trading in a higher high higher low formation. It confirmed a downward slanting breakout on the daily timeline.

Volumes have been rising along with the prices. The counter is trading near its five-month high level.

The short and medium-term trend of the stock is positive as it is trading above (21, 50 and 100- day) exponential moving averages on the daily interval.

Oscillator and momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 590 - 595 for the target of Rs 660 with a stop loss below Rs 555 on a daily closing basis.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) | Sell | LTP: Rs 967.60 | Target price: Rs 890 | Stop loss: Rs 1,010 | Downside: 8%

IndiGo has witnessed a triangle pattern breakdown on the daily intervals, trading below its trendline resistance.

The lower low lower high formation is well intact on the weekly timeframe, which adds more confirmation to the break down on the daily chart.

The short and medium-term trend of the stock is negative as it is trading below (21, 50 and 100- day) exponential moving averages on a daily interval.

Momentum oscillator RSI (14), on the daily chart, is trading below 45 levels with negative crossover on the cards.

Traders can short the stock in the range of Rs 962 - 968 for the target of Rs 890 with a stop loss above Rs 1,010 on a daily closing basis.

(The author is a technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.