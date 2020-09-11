Hot Stocks | HDFC Life, HUL, ICICI Bank can give 12% return in short-term

Nifty is trading between the short and medium-term averages and a breakdown below the 50-day average placed at 11,180 would push the markets lower.

On the higher side, multiple resistances at 11,650-11,700 levels would cap the upside.

The breadth continues to remain weak with swift correction in midcap and smallcap indices from their recent highs after a sharp up-move over the last few months.

The geopolitical concerns between India-China and global market volatility would continue to weigh on markets in the immediate term.

Bank Nifty is near its strong support levels of 21,800-22,000 and it gives a good opportunity to add longs in private banking stocks after the correction from its 200-day average.

Nifty Metals could see some corrective action as double top on monthly charts and price action over the past few days confirm a down move from the current levels.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Buy | LTP: Rs 602.65 | Target price: Rs 675 | Stop loss: Rs 565 | Upside: 12%

The stock has completed its corrective price action from the recent high of Rs 647.

Daily RSI has also reversed upwards from the lower range and is trading above the long-term average indicating a bullish setup.

Multiple support levels in the range of Rs 555-565, being the 100 and 200-day averages, offer a good risk-reward ratio from the current levels.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) | Buy | LTP: Rs 2,134.70 | Target price: Rs 2,400 | Stop loss: Rs 1,965 | Upside: 12%

The stock has closed near its long-term support zone and witnessed positive pullbacks from the current levels on various counts.

Weekly RSI has crossed from its average line, indicating a strong breakout and the sector is also in positive momentum which could get the stock to test the intermediate-high as the potential target over the next few months.

ICICI Bank | Buy | LTP: Rs 371.50 | Target price: Rs 415 | Stop loss: Rs 345 | Upside: 12%

ICICI Bank has witnessed good correction from its 200-day average and is now trading near multi-week average supports.

The recent correction is a good entry point to accumulate the stock as the risk-reward is in favour of a long up-move from the current levels.

Daily RSI is trading above 40 levels indicating a bullish setup for the stock.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.