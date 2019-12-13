Hot stocks: HDFC Life among three trading ideas for up to 8% returns

Mehul Kothari

It has been a tug of war between the bulls and the bears on D-Street, so far this week.

The first two sessions of the week belonged to bears while in the next two sessions the bulls retaliated to bring the benchmarks back in the positive terrain.

Nifty oscillated in the range of 11,800–12,000 and is trading with a change of 0.42 percent from the previous week’s close.

On the other hand, the Nifty Bank index too managed to cut the loses and is now trading with a gain of over 1 percent week-on-week.

Last Friday, there was a trend line breakdown in the Nifty spot along with the breach of the previous swing low of 11,935. This has resulted in a lower-top and lower-bottom formation on the daily chart, which indicates a change of trend in the short-term.

Then we saw that the index attracted buying near the support of 11,800 and bounced back. Later on, during yesterday’s pullback, Nifty failed to clear 12,000-mark, which is also the placement of the falling trend line on the daily chart.

Now, along with a lower-top and lower-bottom formation, we are also observing a negative crossover of 5-day exponential moving average and 20-day exponential moving average.

Thus, we maintain our sell-on-rise stance for positional trade. Until Nifty clears 12,100 on the upside, any bounce could be used to exit long positions or create shorts for trading bets.

For the immediate term, a move above 12,000 could pull the index higher but 12,100 would remain a critical hurdle. On the downside, 11,930 is the intermediate support. A move below the same might halt the ongoing recovery mode and the downside could resume, which can drag the index towards 11,800 or lower levels.

Traders are advised to remain stock-specific and follow strict stop-loss in case of long bets.

Here is a list of two buy and one sell stocks which could give up to 8% return in the next 1-3 weeks:

Havells India: Sell | LTP: Rs 652.15 | Target: Rs 610 | Stop Loss: Rs 677 | Downside 6%

The monthly chart of Havells confirmed a breakdown from a rising trend line in the month of November 2019. Even on the daily chart, the stock gave a breakdown below Rs 640 during the previous sessions.

The fall could intensify once the stock starts trading below Rs 620 since that is an important swing low on the monthly chart.

Even the monthly RSI has broken down from the support of 50, which can intensify the fall.

Traders are advised to sell the stock near Rs 655 for the target of Rs 610 with a stop-loss of Rs 677.

Avanti Feeds: Buy | LTP: Rs 500.85 | Target: Rs 540 | Stop Loss: Rs 480 | Upside 8%

The stock has been in a strong uptrend for quite some time. However recently, there was a corrective move from the peak of Rs 571 and the stock is currently quoting near Rs 500.

On the daily chart, we are witnessing a double-bottom formation after the mentioned correction. The formation is very close to Rs 482, which is the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous rise. This indicates the possibility of the uptrend resuming soon.

Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 500 for the upside target of Rs 540 with a stop-loss of Rs 480.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 584 | Target: Rs 630 | Stop Loss: Rs 564 | Upside 8%

Similar to Avanti Feeds, even HDFC Life has been in a strong uptrend for quite some time.

However recently, there was a corrective move from the peak of Rs 646, and the stock is currently quoting near Rs 580.

On the daily chart, we are witnessing multiple-bottom (4 times) formation at the Rs 565 level. Historically, the stock has bounced from there.

In addition, currently, the stock is on the verge of a trend line breakout, which will get confirmed above Rs 586.

Traders are advised to buy the stock above Rs 586 for the upside target of Rs 630 with a stop loss of Rs 564.

(The author is Sr. Technical Analyst, IndiaNivesh Securities)