Hot stocks | HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC can give up to 24% return in short term

Nifty has maintained its higher top, higher bottom formation on the monthly charts and has formed a fresh lifetime high of 16,349.45.

The index has given a consolidation breakout of the last eight weeks from 15,430 – 15,962 levels.

The RSI plotted on the daily timeframe can be seen sustaining below the 60 mark which shows a lack of positive momentum for the short to medium term.

The key support levels to watch out for in the short term are 15,960 (breakout level) and 15,513 (3-week low).

On the upside, the key resistance level is 16,450 (potential upside target of consolidation phase).

If the index sustains above this level, we might see it head higher towards 16,687 (138.2 percent extension level of the rise from 13,596-15,431, projected from 14,151).

We believe that the long-term bullish trend remains intact and the Nifty will move towards 16,450 and 16,687 in the coming days.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

HCL Technologies | LTP: Rs 1,058.80 | Target price: 1,318 | Stop loss: Rs 960 | Upside: 24%

This stock has been maintaining a bullish pattern of higher top higher bottom on the monthly timeframe since July 2020 which shows a strong positive undertone of the stock for the longer term.

The stock has made a CIP formation (change in polarity) with a double bottom price pattern near Rs 900 and it bounced back also which shows strong positive sentiment for the stock for the medium to long term.

In the last trading session, the stock made a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,073 and also sustained at higher levels which is a positive sign.

RSI plotted on the medium-term chart can be seen moving higher and sustaining above 60 mark, indicating strong momentum of the current up move.

The immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,237 (50 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 375-1,067, projected from Rs 891), followed by Rs 1,318 (61.8 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 375-1,067, projected from Rs 891).

The key support levels are Rs 960 (swing low) and Rs 890 (May 2021 low).

One can buy the stock at the current levels for the target of Rs 1,237, followed by Rs 1,318, with a strict stop loss of Rs 960 on a closing basis.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | LTP: Rs 1,768.55 | Target price: Rs 2,150 | Stop loss: Rs 1,626 | Upside: 22%

The stock has once again formed a bullish pattern of the higher top higher bottom after the corrective phase of seven months.

On the weekly charts, it has taken strong support at Rs 1,625–1,650 range which is a 38.2 percent retracement of the previous advance from Rs 1,001 –2,049 levels which shows the strong positive sentiment of the stock.

In the previous trading session, the stock has given a falling wedge pattern breakout of the last six months with volume confirmation on the daily chart which indicates the stock is now ready for the next up move.

The momentum indicator RSI plotted on multiple timeframes can be seen placed above 50 level and moving higher, indicating that the stock is currently in a strong bullish momentum.

The resistance is placed at Rs 2,049 (lifetime high), followed by Rs 2,150 (50 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 1,001-2,049, projected from Rs 1,626).

The key level to watch out for on the down is Rs 1,626 (swing low), followed by Rs 1,501 (September 2020 high).

One can buy the stock at the current levels for the target of Rs 2,049, followed by Rs 2,150 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,626 on a closing basis.

HDFC | LTP: Rs 2,662.55 | Target price: Rs 3,065 | Stop loss: Rs 2,530 | Upside: 15%

HDFC has formed a higher top higher bottom pattern after the last five-month consolidation phase which shows a strong positive undertone of the stock for the medium to long-term.

On the weekly timeframe, the stock has formed a triple bottom pattern near Rs 2,350 and moved up and sustained above its multi-month high which confirms positive sentiment for the stock for the medium term to long term.

On the daily charts, the stock took strong support near the 200-day simple moving average and bounced off with huge volume confirmation which indicates the stock is ready for the next bull run.

On the indicator front, RSI plotted on multiple timeframes can be seen placed above the 60 level and moving higher, indicating that the stock is currently in a strong positive momentum.

The immediate resistance is placed at Rs 2,896 (lifetime high), followed by Rs 3,065 (50 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 1,473-2,896, projected from Rs 2,354).

The key support levels are Rs 2,530 and Rs 2,354. One can buy the stock at the current levels with a target price of Rs 2,896, followed by Rs 3,065 and a strict stop loss of Rs 2,530 on a closing basis.

