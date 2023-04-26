Hot Stocks | HBL Power Systems, FACT, RITES may deliver 12-14% returns in short term

Both Nifty and Bank Nifty witnessed a breakout of the Bullish Flag formation, where 17,800–17,860 is an immediate resistance zone for the benchmark index. Above this, we can expect a rally towards 18,100–18,200 zone. On the downside, the 200-DMA (day moving average) around 17,600 will act as a strong support level.

Bank Nifty is near the critical supply zone of 42,700–43,000. Above this, we can expect a rally towards 43,500 and 44,000 levels. On the downside, 42,000 has become a near-term floor.

This week is an earning-heavy week, and we also have April's F&O expiration; therefore, volatility may increase.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Pravesh Gour is the Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.