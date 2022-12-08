 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Gravita India, BHEL can give up to 15% return in short term. Here's why

Vishal Wagh
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

BHEL was seen to be giving a breakout on the daily timeframe after three years with above average volumes and the supertrend indicator is also indicating a bullish move which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

The Nifty closed in red below its important support zone of 18,600 amidst increased volatility and sideways market on December 7. On the daily chart, Nifty has made a bearish candle below the lows of last five days whereas on the hourly timeframe, Nifty was seen to be making higher highs and higher lows which indicates positivity and it would be interesting to see how market behaves in the coming sessions as Nifty is near all-time high levels.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index 14) on the daily chart is at around 59; whereas India VIX has increased from 14.04 to 14.07 levels below its 200 EMA (days exponential moving average).

Important support levels for Nifty are at around 18,600, 18,500 and 18,350, whereas the resistance levels are at 18,650, 18,720 and 18,850.

As per the F&O data, short build-up has substantially increased in, in the money (ITM) Calls, whereas long unwinding was seen in, out of the money (OTM) Puts which indicates a negative market. 18,800 and 18,700 have high short built-up whereas 18,600 and 18,500 have high long built-up.

Here are two buy calls for short term:

BHEL: Buy | LTP: Rs 87.15 | Stop-Loss: Rs 77 | Target: Rs 100 | Return: 15 percent