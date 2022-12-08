Hot Stocks | Gravita India, BHEL can give up to 15% return in short term. Here's why

live bse live

The Nifty closed in red below its important support zone of 18,600 amidst increased volatility and sideways market on December 7. On the daily chart, Nifty has made a bearish candle below the lows of last five days whereas on the hourly timeframe, Nifty was seen to be making higher highs and higher lows which indicates positivity and it would be interesting to see how market behaves in the coming sessions as Nifty is near all-time high levels.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index 14) on the daily chart is at around 59; whereas India VIX has increased from 14.04 to 14.07 levels below its 200 EMA (days exponential moving average).

Important support levels for Nifty are at around 18,600, 18,500 and 18,350, whereas the resistance levels are at 18,650, 18,720 and 18,850.

As per the F&O data, short build-up has substantially increased in, in the money (ITM) Calls, whereas long unwinding was seen in, out of the money (OTM) Puts which indicates a negative market. 18,800 and 18,700 have high short built-up whereas 18,600 and 18,500 have high long built-up.

Here are two buy calls for short term:

BHEL: Buy | LTP: Rs 87.15 | Stop-Loss: Rs 77 | Target: Rs 100 | Return: 15 percent

The stock was seen to be giving a breakout on the daily timeframe after three years with above average volumes and the supertrend indicator is also indicating a bullish move which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

The 200 EMA is at around Rs 61 on the daily timeframe and the stock was seen to be comfortably trading above it. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is at around Rs 71 showing strength by sustaining higher levels and the Ichimokui cloud is also suggesting a bullish move as the price is trading above conversion and base line.

Observation of the above factors indicates that a bullish move is possible in BHEL for targets upto Rs 100. One can initiate buy on dip in the range of Rs 86-87 with stop-loss below Rs 77 on daily closing basis.

Gravita India: Buy | LTP: Rs 400.80 | Stop-Loss: Rs 372 | Target: Rs 435 | Return: 8.5 percent

Gravita India was seen to be breaking out of a Cup and Handle pattern after ten months on the daily timeframe with above average volumes and the supertrend indicator is also suggesting continuation of the bullish trend which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

The 200 EMA is at Rs 312 on the daily timeframe and the stock is comfortably sustaining above it which is a positive sign. Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is at around 73 on the daily time frame indicating strength by sustaining above 50 and the Ichimokui cloud is also suggesting a bullish move as the price is trading above conversion and base line.

Observation of the above factors indicates that a bullish move in Gravita is possible for targets upto Rs 435. One can initiate a buy trade in between the range of Rs 396-400 with stop-loss of Rs 372 on daily closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.