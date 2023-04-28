 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | GMR Airports Infra, Alkem Laboratories, GSFC may fetch up to 21% in short term

Vidnyan Sawant
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

GMR Airports has maintained a level above Rs 34 consistently since early October 2021, indicating significant strength despite a market correction.

The recent upward momentum was observed after a bounce from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level, which was calculated based on the prior advance from 15,183.40 in June 2022 to the high of 18,887.60 in December 2022.

On the weekly timeframe, the Nifty Index has maintained a formation of Higher Highs and Higher Lows which illustrates the positive undertone of the prices.

On the daily time frame the prices have sustained well above the key moving averages of 50 & 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) which also acted as variable supports to the latest price swing.

The index has a strong support at 17,500 (key support) followed by 17,300 (key support). While on the higher side the mark of 18,134 (key resistance) followed by 18,265 (key resistance) are crucial levels to watch out for.