Hot Stocks | FACT, RCF, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries can deliver 19-31% return in short term, here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST

RCF is at 52-week high level indicating strong price momentum and room to move higher. The stock has given a multi-year breakout which points towards the beginning of a fresh trend on the upside.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On the weekly chart, Nifty50 has formed an outside week candlestick pattern, which tells that the volatility is rising of the current uptrend.

On the daily timeframe, the index has crossed the swing high of 18,442.15 (November 16, 2022) which opens the room for record high level.

RSI (relative strength index) on the daily timeframe has shown a bullish reversal illustrating strong bullish momentum.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance levels placed at 18,604 (record high) followed by 19,000 (psychological level). On the other side, it has strong support level placed at 18,350 (January 2022 high) followed by 18,100 (gap support).

As per the overall the price structure and evidence supported by indicators, we feel that Nifty can move Higher till the level of 18,604 followed by 19,000 mark.