Hot Stocks | Expect at least 10% return from PNB Housing Finance, Lemon Tree Hotels, ABB India

The Nifty saw its longest losing streak, and it has slipped below its 200-DMA (day moving average). However, the market is looking extremely oversold in the near term because the long exposure of FIIs in index futures stands at a multi-month low of 15 percent, the Put/Call ratio is at 0.67, and the reading of the RSI (relative strength index) on the daily chart is at 30.

Therefore, we can't rule out a short-covering bounce in the market. On the upside, 17,450 is an immediate hurdle, and then 17,625 and 17,750 are the next hurdles. On the downside, 17,130 is an immediate support level, while 16,800 is a major support for the Nifty.

Bank Nifty is showing signs of bottoming out, as we can observe a double bottom formation with a Bullish engulfing candlestick formation near its 200-DMA on Monday. On the upside, the 20-DMA around 41,000 will be an important hurdle. On the downside, 39,400 is a key support level.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Santosh Meena is the Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. He is a professional finance marketer with 10 years of expertise in technical & derivative analysis.