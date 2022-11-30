 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Double-digit returns possible in CCL Products, IRB Infrastructure, Affle India in short term, here's why

Santosh Meena
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

For the Nifty, support is at 18,325–18,245, while on the upside, 18,800-18,888-19,000 will be the next resistance levels

Indian equity markets have continued their northward journey, snubbing the weakness in global markets. The Nifty also completed its unfinished business of hitting an all-time high but the broader market is still lagging behind. The overall structure is still bullish but some fatigue is visible, as the market is not getting support from global peers.

The December series started on a heavy note, as we have seen a healthy rollover with a Nifty futures premium of more than 130 points. Long positions in index futures by FIIs are also at a two-year high. Therefore, the market is overbought on the derivative front and it may consolidate or witness some correction before resuming its bullish momentum.

On an immediate basis, 18,500 Put writers are showing strong confluence; therefore, the Nifty will try to trade above 18,500 but if it slips below the level, we can expect some profit-taking where 18,325–18,245 is the next support zone. On the upside, 18,800-18,888-19,000 will be the next resistance levels.

The Bank Nifty is also consolidating in the range of 42,700-43,300 with intraday volatility. If it manages to cross the 43,333 level, we can see a move towards the 43,700–44,000. If it falls below 42,700, we can expect some profit-taking in the 42,200–42,000 range.

Here are 3 buy calls for the next two-three weeks:

CCL Products India: Buy | LTP: Rs 539 | Stop-Loss: Rs 510 | Target: Rs 620 | Return: 15 percent