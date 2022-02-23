English
    Hot Stocks | Double-digit return in Apollo Hospitals, Minda Corporation, L&T Infotech possible in short term. Here's why

    If Nifty surrenders its 200-DMA (16,877) then things may become ugly where 16,400-16,000 are the next important support levels, says Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart.

    Santosh Meena
    February 23, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
    Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart

    The Nifty again respected its 200-DMA (day moving average 16,877) beautifully, gave confidence to the bulls, however the 20-DMA is acting as a strong resistance for many days that is currently placed at 17,325 level. Above this, we can expect the positive momentum to pick up towards 17,600-17,800 levels.

    If the Nifty surrenders its 200-DMA, then things may become ugly where 16,400-16,000 are the next important support levels.

    FIIs are still selling in the cash market but the momentum has come down a little bit despite the Russia-Ukraine's standoff and they are making bullish positions in the F&O market for the last few days which is also a positive sign.

    As per the open interest data, 17,000 should act as strong support for the Nifty ahead of expiry while 37,000-36,500 is a critical support zone for the BankNifty.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,576 | Stop-Loss: Rs 4,300 | Target: Rs 5,100 | Return: 11.5 percent

    The counter is bottoming out at its 200-DMA following a meaningful correction where it has formed a bullish Engulfing candlestick formation with a double bottom chart pattern. The counter is in a very narrow range for the last many days where Rs 4,750 is acting as a strong hurdle. Above this, we can expect a swift move towards the Rs 5,100 level.

    Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) witnessed positive crossover with a positive divergence whereas MACD (moving average convergence divergence) also showed positive crossover however it is trading below the centerline.

    Image112222022

    L&T Infotech: Buy | LTP: Rs 5,991 | Stop-Loss: Rs 5,600 | Target: Rs 6,600 | Return: 10 percent

    The counter has created a strong base around Rs 5,600 level that coincides with its 200-DMA. It created a strong bullish candlestick formation near the major base with positive divergence in momentum indicators.

    On the upside, 20-DMA is acting as a strong hurdle that is currently placed at the Rs 6,075 level. Above this, we can expect a move towards a cluster of 100 and 50-DMA which is currently placed around Rs 6,600 level.

    Image122222022

    Minda Corporation: Buy | LTP: Rs 195 | Stop-Loss: Rs 180 | Target: Rs 225 | Return: 15 percent

    Minda Corporation is outperforming the market and managed to hold important support of Rs 180 despite a sell-off in the overall market. It formed a bullish opening Marubozu candlestick formation from the support of Rs 180 in Tuesday's trading session.

    The overall structure is bullish where it is consolidating in the range of Rs 180-210 and a move above Rs 210 may lead to a fresh leg of the rally. Momentum indicator RSI is witnessing positive crossover from the support of 40 levels whereas other momentum indicators are also positively poised.

    Image132222022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Santosh Meena is the Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. He is a professional finance marketer with 10 years of expertise in technical & derivative analysis.
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 07:30 am

