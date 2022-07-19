Hot Stocks | Double-digit return from Exide Industries, Poonawalla Fincorp, Talbros Automotive likely in short term. Here's why

Last Week, the Nifty found support at upward sloping trendline, adjoining the low of June 20, 2022 (15,191) and July 1, 2022 (15,511). It broke out from the bullish Flag pattern on the daily charts, which indicates the continuation of an uptrend, yesterday.

The Nifty has surpassed the crucial resistance of its 50 days EMA (exponential moving average), placed at 16,138. It has also taken out previous swing high of 16,275 on the daily charts. The benchmark has been forming higher bottom and higher top formation on the daily chart.

Indicators and oscillators like RSI (relative strength index), MACD (moving average convergence divergence) and ADX (average directional index) are placed in the bullish territory on the daily chart of Nifty. Next resistance for Nifty is seen at 16,522, which happens to be 200 days EMA. Far resistance for Nifty is seen at 16,794.

Recent swing low of 15,858 is expected to act a strong support for the Nifty and the same should be kept as a stop-loss in trading long positions.

Looking at the data of last 29 years, we find that the month of July has an average return of 1.76 percent for Sensex, which happens to be the second best, after December. Of these 29 years, July has closed with monthly gains in 20 out of the 29 instances under study.

This translates into a 69 percent chance of a positive return in this month of July 2022. Important thing to know is that, this time in year 2022, previous three months of April, May and June has back to back negative returns in the Sensex, which has happened for the first time in the history of 29 years. So this increases the probability of July month performing on the flip side of what happened in previous three months.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Exide Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 149.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 140 | Targets: Rs 162-170 | Return: 8.5-14 percent

The stock has been consolidating for last 5 trading sessions with lower volumes. On July 11, 2022, the stock broke out from downward sloping trend line on the daily charts. Price breakout was accompanied with rising volumes.

It has surpassed the crucial resistance of 50 days EMA. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts. Stock can be bought in two tranches one at CMP (current market price) and second at Rs 144, for the targets of Rs 162 and Rs 170, keeping a stop-loss at Rs 140.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Buy | LTP: Rs 266.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 250 | Targets: Rs 285-300 | Return: 7-13 percent

The stock has been forming higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart. It has broken out from the symmetrical triangle pattern with rising volumes on the daily chart.

It has surpassed 50 days EMA resistance. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart. The stock can be bought in two tranches one at CMP and second at Rs 255, for targets of Rs 285 and Rs 300, while keeping a stop-loss at Rs 250.

Talbros Automotive Components: Buy | LTP: Rs 509.70 | Stop-Loss: Rs 490 | Targets: Rs 550-580 | Return: 8-14 percent

The stock price broke out from the downward sloping channel on its weekly chart. After breakout, it showed throwback towards the previous breakout level. This recent running correction is opportunity to create fresh long position in the stock, as it touched support level.

Auto and auto ancillary sectors have been outperforming and same is expected to continue in the short term. Stock can be bought in two tranches one at CMP and second at Rs 495, for the targets of Rs 550 and Rs 580, while keeping a stop-loss at Rs 490.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.