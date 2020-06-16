Hot Stocks | 'Don’t go short! Hold Nifty longs with 9,600 as stop loss'

We can expect Nifty to consolidate for a while between 9600 and 10000. Unless Nifty closes below 9600, dips should be utilized to create long positions.
Vinay Rajani
Nifty and BankNifty formed a “Harami” candlestick pattern and “Inside” bar pattern on their daily charts. In the present scenario, this pattern has bullish implications if the high made on June 15 is taken out in the coming days.
On June 15, Nifty and BankNifty registered highs at 9,943 and 20,470, respectively.
Nifty found support on the upward sloping trend line adjoining the bottoms of March 24, 2020 and May 27, 2020.
The 20-Days simple moving average (SMA) was also placed at similar levels derived from the trend line. At present, the upward sloping trend line and 20-DMA are placed at 9,610 and 9,619 levels, respectively, which means that the support level has shifted upward from 9,544 to 9,600-9,620 levels.
Volume weighted average by taking the base of June 8 when top of 10,328 was made which implies a strong resistance in the zone of 10,000-10,020.
There has also been call writing happening at the strike price of 10,000 in the Nifty. So, Nifty would remain in the correction mode unless it closes above 10,050. However, stock-specific and sector-specific bullish move, we cannot rule out.
On the positive side, Nifty has formed a higher top at 10,328 preceded by the higher bottom at 8,806 on the daily charts, which sounds bullish for the overall trend.
RSI oscillator has also made a higher top along with the price level in Nifty, which confirms that there is no development of negative divergence and the recent upswing of 8,806 to 10,328 carries more strength than the previous upswing of 7,511 to 9,889.
Though Nifty witnessed correction of 784 points from 10,328 to 9,544, there are good enough evidences which confirms that it could resume its upward swing and the recent down move could end up as a running correction in an overall bullish trend.
Considering the evidence discussed above, we can expect Nifty to consolidate for a while between 9,600 and 10,000. Unless Nifty closes below 9,600, dips should be utilized to create long positions.
A close above 10050 would ignite the upswing and bring momentum in the market. Positional resistance for the Nifty is seen at 10,550, which happens to be 61.8% retracement of the entire downswing seen from 12,430 to 7,511. A close below 9,600 could drag the Nifty towards 9,250 odd levels.
Here is a list of top three stock ideas that could give 9-14% return in the next 3-4 weeks:
Rallis India: Buy| LTP: Rs 252| Target: Rs.282 | Stop-loss: Rs 232|Upside 12%
The stock has closed at the highest level seen in the last 27 months. It has also surpassed the multiple top resistances levels placed at 250 odd levels.The stock is placed above all the important moving averages, indicating bullish trends on all time frames. The chemical sector has been performing very well in the current scenario and Rallis looks strong on the charts as well.
GNFC: Buy| LTP: Rs 160| Target: Rs 183 | Stop-Loss: Rs 150| Upside 14%
The stock has been witnessing momentum buying since the start of the current month. Price has been rising along with the volumes, which indicates strength in the uptrend.
The stock has surpassed previous top resistance placed at 151.8. It has also taken out the resistance of 100-DMA recently. The short-term moving averages are crossing medium term moving averages on the upside, indicating a bullish trend.
Cadila Health: Buy| LTP: Rs 371| Target Rs 405 | Stop-Loss: Rs 350| Upside 9%
Pharma is the one sector, which has been performing well when the market is rising and also holds the strength when markets turn bearish.
The stock price has surpassed the previous top resistance placed at 374 and registered a new 52-week high recently. The moving average and Oscillator setup have been strong on the daily and weekly charts.
(The author is Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
