Hot Stocks | Delta Corp, SBI, Hindalco Industries are 3 top trading ideas for short term

Barring the second half of March 12, the market had a unidirectional move throughout the previous week. After the gap-up, there was no major action in indices as they kept moving within a small range, maintaining their positive posture.

Real action was in individual themes that were missing on March 12. With March 12 move, 15,200–15,400 has become a sturdy wall for the Nifty and it would be a daunting task to surpass this in the absence of any major trigger on the global as well as domestic front.

On the other hand, the key support is placed at 14,925–14,850. A sustainable violation of these supports would lead to an extended correction and in that case, we may see the Nifty sliding to 14,700 or may even

test recent swing low of 14,467.

If we observe the hourly chart, a breakdown from the rising wedge pattern is visible, which does not bode well for the bulls. All eyes would be on the global peers as they play a vital role in dictating the near-term

direction for the Indian market.

Most sectoral indices saw profit-booking on March 12. The banking and midcap indices are placed at crucial support. It would be interesting to see how they behave this week.

The volatility index (VIX) again surged to reclaim the 21-level. A further spike could lead to higher volatility.

Traders are advised to stay light and keep a close tab on all the above-mentioned levels, say experts.

Here are one buy and two sell calls for the next two-three weeks:

Delta Corp | Buy | LTP: Rs 187.50 | Target price: Rs 224 | Stop loss: Rs 163 | Upside: 19%

The stock has seen a spectacular recovery since the lows of March 2020. In the last few weeks, it has gained tremendous momentum.

On the monthly chart, it has come out of the bear phase after a long time. We can see prices convincingly traversing and staying beyond the 89-day EMA level of Rs 148 for the first time since February 2020.

If we take a look at the lower time frame chart, we can see prices rapidly moving higher along with sizable volumes. Any decent price decline would be a great opportunity to accumulate this stock.

SBI | Sell | LTP: Rs 381.10 | Target price: Rs 358 | Stop loss: Rs 394 | Downside: 6%

The larger picture still remains bullish for the stock but with a short-term view, it seems to have lost its momentum.

On March 12, the stock closed below 20-day EMA for the first time in the recent past. On the hourly chart, we can see prices sliding below 200-day SMA, which we believe is a sign of weakness.

Hindalco Industries | Sell | LTP: Rs 331.50 | Target price: Rs 310 | Stop loss: Rs 341 | Downside: 6%

For Hindalco, profit-booking happened after it reached a key Fibonacci ratio of 161 percent (golden ratio) placed around Rs 350.

On the daily chart, we can see prices closing convincingly below 5-day EMA along with the bearish crossover in the RSI-smoothened oscillator.

Due to the previous week’s late correction, the weekly chart depicts a shooting star pattern, which was confirmed by the correction on March 12.

(The author is Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.