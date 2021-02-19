Hot Stocks: D-Mart, NCC and SBI are the top 3 buy ideas for short-term; here's why

Nifty50 has maintained its higher top-higher bottom formation on all time frames i.e. monthly, weekly & daily charts and has continued to make fresh lifetime highs which shows a strong bullish undertone for the market for the medium-to-long term.

On the daily time frame, Nifty is facing some resistance at higher levels and the index has been moving sideways for the last couple of sessions after facing rejection near the 15,431 mark.

The index remains above the long-term moving averages of 50 Day-100 Day and 200-Day SMA. The RSI plotted on the medium and long term time frame is rising, which indicates that the medium and long term trend of the index is bullish.

In the short term, key support levels are 14,977 (2 week- low) followed by 14,750 (previous swing high).

On the upside, the key resistance levels are 15,431 (all-time high). If the index sustains above this level, we might see the index head higher towards 15,500 and eventually 15,838.

Based on the above analysis and the technical parameters mentioned, we believe that the medium and long-term bullish trend remains intact. Our bullish view will be reevaluated if the index breaches below the 14,977 levels.

Here is a list of the top three trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks:

State Bank of India: Buy | Target: Rs 456-488 | Stop Loss: Rs 385

The Nifty PSU Bank index has been one of the strongest outperformers among the sectoral indices and has been outperforming Nifty for the past few weeks. SBI has been a star performer in the PSU bank space.

A couple of weeks ago, it hit a fresh all-time high with a gap-up opening and breached the Rs 400 mark. Since then, it retested that gap and bounced back from there, which shows a strong bullish undertone of the stock in the medium to long term.

This week, the counter has once again tested fresh all-time high and maintained its higher top-higher bottom formation which indicates that the next leg of the bull run is ready to start.