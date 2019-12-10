Hot Stocks: Coromandel International, TCI Express may give up to 10% return in 3-4 weeks

Nifty and Bank Nifty ended with the Doji candlestick pattern on December 9. Any level below 11,883 would aggravate the selling pressure on Nifty.
Vinay Rajani
For the week ended on December 6, the Nifty lost 1.12 percent and ended with a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the weekly charts.
The Bank Nifty plunged 1.89 percent and underperformed the Nifty. Mid-cap and Small-cap indices plummeted 2.89 percent and 2.03 percent, respectively. The Nifty’s open and high remained the same for the week, which indicated a probable bearish trend reversal.
The Nifty took resistance at an upward sloping trend line on the monthly line charts and reversed south thereafter. The index has violated the support of its 20-day EMA, placed at 11,960. Indicators and oscillators like MACD, RSI and DMI have turned bearish on the daily charts.
The resistance for the Nifty has shifted downward to 12,080, which can be kept as a stop loss in short positions.
The previous resistance of 11,700 could interchange its role as a support for the Nifty going forward.
The Bank Nifty has violated the crucial support of 31,444, which could lead to further selling in the index. Support for the Bank Nifty is seen at 30,800.
Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 Indices have formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern and that, too, on the important trend line resistance on the weekly charts.
This indicates that the stocks which have not fallen yet could fall from here.
The Nifty Mid-cap Index has fallen after finding resistance at a long-term downward sloping trend line on the monthly charts.
A significant call writing has been witnessed at 12,100 strike price, which also coincides with the technical resistance of 12,081.
An Important observation has been that ‘A’ group market capitalisation has reached 94 percent of the total market capitalisation, indicating polarisation at the extreme level.
The gap between large-caps and mid-small-caps should start narrowing down gradually from here.
There could be stock-specific action in the market as many quality stocks have already seen a healthy correction from their recent highs and look oversold at this point in time.
Considering the technical evidence discussed above, it is advisable to cut Nifty longs below 11,883. The bearish trend would be negated once we see Nifty closing above 12,081. However, the stock-specific bullish move can’t be ruled out.
Here is a list of top two stocks which could give up to 10 percent return in the next three-four weeks:
Coromandel International | Buy | LTP: Rs 507.70 | Target price: Rs 560 | Stop loss: Rs 475 | Return 10 percent
The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. The stock price is placed above important moving average parameters. It has surpassed the crucial resistance of its previous top at Rs 517 with the rise in volume. In the fertilizer sector, Coromandel looks the strongest on the charts.
TCI Express | Buy | LTP: Rs 784.90 | Target price: Rs 860 | Stop loss: Rs 740 | Return 10 percent
For the last five weeks, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow range. The stock is placed very near to its all-time high level. The stock has formed a strong base at Rs 740 in the last five weeks. In the logistics sector, TCI Express looks the strongest on the charts.
(The author is Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC securities)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 09:10 am