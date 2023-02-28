Hot Stocks | Coromandel International, NTPC, Oil India may fetch up to 15% return in short term

The Nifty fell for seven sessions on the trot, to close at 17,393 on Monday. The index failed to register follow-up selling after violating crucial support of 17,353, which happened to be the Budget day’s low. From the day's low of 17,299, the benchmark index recovered more than 100 points and closed with a bullish 'hammer' candlestick pattern on the daily chart.

Bank Nifty gained more than 1 percent and outperformed the Nifty with good margin. After forming “Doji Star” candlestick pattern on the February 23, 2023, Bank Nifty closed with bullish “Engulfing” candle pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty has managed to close above its 200-day SMA, placed at 17,376. This setup indicates possible short term bullish trend reversal.

FIIs' Long to Short ratio in the Index future has remained near to oversold levels for the entire February month. On February 24, 2023, there was a massive open interest build up in the Bank Nifty. Derivative data suggest that there could be sharp short covering in the benchmark indices if they manage to hold above their respective 200-day SMAs.

Vinay Rajani is the Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.