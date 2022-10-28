Hot Stocks | Container Corp, Bharat Forge, Granules India can give up to 22% return in short term. Here's why

On the weekly chart, prices are maintaining a higher-high, higher-low formation indicating a positive undertone in the Nifty50 index. Prices on a daily time frame are moving in the range of 17,600-17,800 for the last few days.

The RSI (relative strength index) on the daily timeframe is rising while forming higher high, higher low with the overall price trend. This reflects the rising momentum with the price.

The index has its immediate support placed at the level of 17,420 (multiple touch point) followed by 17,100 (key support). On the other hand, the resistance is placed at the level of 17,920 (swing high) followed by 18,115 (key resistance).

Looking at the overall chart pattern, we feel that the trend of the Nifty can attempt to move till the level of 18,115 as long as 17,420 is protected of the downside.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Container Corporation of India: Buy | LTP: Rs 790 | Stop-Loss: Rs 720 | Target: Rs 950 | Return: 20 percent

Looking at the broader picture of Container Corporation, we can observe that the stock has come out of its multi-year resistance level of Rs 621 and have sustained well above the same.

Post the breakout of Double Bottom pattern in first week of August, prices have retested the neckline of its pattern and shown a bounce to the upside. This indicates beginning of the trend on the upside.

On the daily timeframe, the Bollinger band has started to expand while prices coming out of its consolidated range tells that the volatility of the prices are rising for an upmove.

RSI (relative strength index) plotted on the daily as well as on the weekly timeframe is above 50-mark reflecting rising momentum in the stock.

Going ahead we expect the prices to go higher till the level of Rs 950 where the stop-loss must be Rs 720 on the closing basis.

Bharat Forge: Buy | LTP: Rs 821.20 | Stop-Loss: Rs 735 | Target: Rs 1,000 | Return: 22 percent

Bharat Forge is currently trading near its record high level which tells that the stock already is in strong momentum.

In the latest trading week, prices have given a breakout from the rectangle pattern, indicating continuation of prior uptrend. The breakout was preceded by the short fall in the pattern which illustrates the enthusiasm for the breakout by the crowd.

Bharat Forge, post August 2021, corrected with decreasing volumes. This tells that the stock has weak supply.

RSI on the weekly timeframe have started to get into higher high, higher low formation reflecting the rising momentum in the trend.

Going ahead we expect the prices to go higher till the level of Rs 1,000 where the stop-loss must be Rs 735 on the closing basis.

Granules India: Buy | LTP: Rs 369.15 | Stop-Loss: Rs 318 | Target: Rs 435 | Return: 18 percent

Granules, after surpassing the prior swing high of Rs 323.95 (March 2022) negated the formation of lower low, lower high.

Post the breakout of Inverse Head and Shoulder pattern in the last week of September 2022, prices in the latest week have given a breakout of 4 weeks High, indicating beginning of the trend on the upside.

The stock is continuously hovering around the upper Bollinger band indicating the rising volatility of the prices for an upmove.

RSI on the weekly timeframe is trading above the breakout level, which reflects that the stock already has a good momentum built up.

Going ahead we expect the prices to go higher till the level of Rs 435 where the stop-loss must be Rs 318 on the closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.