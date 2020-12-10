Hot Stocks | Bet on HDFC AMC, Ajanta Pharma, Kaveri Seed for short-term

Nifty extended its record run into the seventh consecutive session on December 9 and closed at an all-time high.

The benchmark index has sustained above the previous consolidation which suggests the continuation of buying.

The momentum indicator RSI (14) has been in a bullish crossover and has a current reading of 78 on the daily timeframe.

Since Nifty has broken its horizontal resistance line at 12,500, it has roared 1,000 points in only five weekly candles which indicates we are in the wave of a strong bull market.

The majority of IT stocks have come out of their consolidation range and will likely outperform in the coming trading sessions.

Currently, we are in a scenario where the majority of the indicators are in the overbought zone.

An overbought zone doesn’t mean an immediate sell as whenever any stock or index is in a strong uptrend, indicators normally stay at the higher range.

Going forward, the trend in Nifty may remain bullish. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 13,765. On the lower end, support is placed at 13,200.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

HDFC AMC | LTP: Rs 2,812.95 | Target price: Rs 3,000 | Stop loss: Rs 2,698 | Upside: 7%

After a prolonged consolidation, HDFC AMC has given a breakout from its consolidation range on the weekly timeframe.

After forming a strong base around Rs 2,500, the stock has given a stellar move over the past couple of weeks along with the broader market rally.

Oscillators and momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock on the weekly as well as daily charts.

The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 100 exponential moving averages on the daily interval which is a bullish sign.

Weekly price action suggests the stock is getting ready for an uninterrupted rally as it is moving out of the consolidation range.

Ajanta Pharma | LTP: Rs 1,680 | Target price: Rs 1,800 | Stop loss: Rs 1,620 | Upside: 7%

After a prolonged consolidation, the stock has given a breakout of the consolidation range on the monthly timeframe.

Recently, we saw some cooling off in this counter and it went through some consolidation phase as well.

The pandemic has turned out to be a boon for the pharma space as the Nifty Pharma index proceeded to log hefty gains, witnessing a breakout of the five-year-long falling channel pattern on the monthly timeframe.

Ajanta Pharma and Nifty Pharma index are currently settled above all its major exponential moving averages (50, 100, & 200) and both are outperforming the Nifty50 index which is visible on the Relative Strength (RS) indicator on a month-on-month basis.

The stock has also witnessed a symmetrical triangle pattern breakout on the daily timeframe.

Kaveri Seed Company | LTP: Rs 522 | Target price: Rs 565 | Stop loss: Rs 500 | Upside: 8%

The stock has witnessed an ascending triangle pattern breakout on the daily chart and is trading above its 21- day exponential moving average.

Momentum oscillator RSI (14), on the daily timeframe, has broken its horizontal trendline resistance and is currently reading above 50 levels with positive crossover.

In terms of the candlestick, prices have formed Bullish Dragonfly Doji on the weekly scale and prices have formed basing support near the lowest point of the bullish candle.

