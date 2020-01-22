Hot Stocks | Buy these 3 stocks for 8-14% returns in 3-4 weeks

Shitij Gandhi

Nifty witnessed sell-off for the second consecutive day and ended below 12,200 on January 21.

Among sectors, metals and auto suffered losses while some pharma names logged gains.

On the derivatives front, once again bears made a comeback as call writers added hefty open interest at 12,200, 12,300 and 12,400 strikes.

On the technical front, Nifty made a rounding top pattern on the daily charts and retraced back towards 50 percent Fibonacci retracement levels of the swing seen from 11,930 to 12,430.

At the current juncture, Bank Nifty is trading near its 100-days exponential moving average which is placed around 30,775. A breach of this level could add further selling pressure.

We advise traders to remain cautious at the current juncture while creating fresh longs as markets are likely to remain volatile due to the upcoming Union Budget.

Here are three buy calls for the next three to four weeks:

Royal Orchid Hotels | Buy | LTP: Rs 86.15 | Target: Rs 98 | Stop loss: Rs 78 | Upside: 14%

After testing the lows of Rs 61 in late December, the stock rebounded sharply and tested Rs 80 levels in a short span of time.

At the current juncture, once again the stock has given fresh breakout above the 200-days exponential moving average on daily charts after consolidating in the range of Rs 77-84.

The positive divergences on the secondary oscillators suggest for more upside into the prices as the stock has also managed to give breakout above multi-week highs as well.

PNB Housing Finance | Buy | LTP: Rs 554.25 | Target: 621 | Stop loss: Rs 490 | Upside: 12%

In the recent past, the stock witnessed a series of decline after testing Rs 580 and fell sharply towards Rs 420.

However, a smart recovery was witnessed thereon as once again the stock managed to regain the momentum above its 100-days exponential moving average on the daily charts.

Additionally, the stock has also formed a rounding bottom pattern and has given a breakout above the same with marginally higher volumes.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Buy | LTP: Rs 352.50 | Target: Rs 380 | Stop loss: Rs 325 | Upside: 8%

The stock took support at its 100-days exponential moving average on the monthly charts and since then has been seen consolidating in a broader range of Rs 310-360 from the last four months.

However this week, a long build-up has been witnessed into the prices as once again the stock is on the verge of a fresh breakout above its 200-days exponential moving average on the daily charts.

On the weekly charts as well, the stock has given a breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern, which suggests more upside into the prices.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)