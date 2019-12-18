Hot stocks: Breakout buy! This FMCG stock is getting support at lower levels

Aditya Agarwala

The Nifty50 index witnessed a breakout to hit a fresh record high of 12,182 on Tuesday. The momentum could take the index towards levels of 12,300-12,400.

On the downside, bulls are protecting the cluster of recent lows placed between 11,800-11,880 levels, which is the lower end of the range. A close below 12,000 will activate the lower end of the range i.e. 11,880.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-12% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

HCL Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 557| Target: Rs 600| Stop Loss: Rs 540| Upside 7%

The stock has resumed its upward journey after forming a bullish AB=CD pattern. Further, a sustained trade above 560 which happens to be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level will extend the bullishness to levels of 580-600

Further, on higher time frame charts, it continues to form higher highs and higher lows confirming the strong bullishness dominant currently. RSI has formed a positive reversal with respect to the price which confirms the positive trend.

The stock may be bought in the range of 550-560 for the targets of 580-600, and keep a stop loss below Rs 540.

Petronet LNG: Buy| LTP: Rs 278| Target: Rs 305| Stop Loss: Rs 267| Upside 9%

The stock has broken out from a downward sloping trendline triggering a resumption of the bullish trend. Further, it continues to take support at the shorter-term moving averages confirming the strength in the stock.

On the weekly chart, it is forming higher highs and higher lows pattern and a break out from the range will confirm the bullishness.

Technical indicators are also favoring the bulls indicating extended bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of 275-280 for targets of 290-305, and keep a stop loss below 267.

Colgate Palmolive (India): Buy| LTP: Rs 1467| Target: Rs 1,650| Stop Loss: Rs 1,430| Upside 12%

The stock is currently taking support at the neckline of the channel breakout following recent corrections indicating bulls are supporting the stock at lower levels.

Further, a sustained trade above 1500 will resume the uptrend in the stock and take it higher towards levels of 1,570-1,650.

On the daily time frame, it is on the verge of a breakout from a sideways consolidation. Moreover, RSI has witnessed a range shift following a positive reversal on the daily time frame indicating bullishness building up.

The stock may be bought in the range of 1470-1480 for targets of 1570-1650, and keep a stop loss below 1430.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities, YES Securities)