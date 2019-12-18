Hot stocks: Breakout buy! This FMCG stock is getting support at lower levels

Bulls are protecting the cluster of recent lows placed between 11,800 and 11,880 levels, which is the lower end of the range.
Aditya Agarwala
The Nifty50 index witnessed a breakout to hit a fresh record high of 12,182 on Tuesday. The momentum could take the index towards levels of 12,300-12,400.
On the downside, bulls are protecting the cluster of recent lows placed between 11,800-11,880 levels, which is the lower end of the range. A close below 12,000 will activate the lower end of the range i.e. 11,880.
Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-12% return in the next 3-4 weeks:
HCL Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 557| Target: Rs 600| Stop Loss: Rs 540| Upside 7%
The stock has resumed its upward journey after forming a bullish AB=CD pattern. Further, a sustained trade above 560 which happens to be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level will extend the bullishness to levels of 580-600
Further, on higher time frame charts, it continues to form higher highs and higher lows confirming the strong bullishness dominant currently. RSI has formed a positive reversal with respect to the price which confirms the positive trend.
The stock may be bought in the range of 550-560 for the targets of 580-600, and keep a stop loss below Rs 540.
Petronet LNG: Buy| LTP: Rs 278| Target: Rs 305| Stop Loss: Rs 267| Upside 9%
The stock has broken out from a downward sloping trendline triggering a resumption of the bullish trend. Further, it continues to take support at the shorter-term moving averages confirming the strength in the stock.
On the weekly chart, it is forming higher highs and higher lows pattern and a break out from the range will confirm the bullishness.
Technical indicators are also favoring the bulls indicating extended bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of 275-280 for targets of 290-305, and keep a stop loss below 267.
Colgate Palmolive (India): Buy| LTP: Rs 1467| Target: Rs 1,650| Stop Loss: Rs 1,430| Upside 12%
The stock is currently taking support at the neckline of the channel breakout following recent corrections indicating bulls are supporting the stock at lower levels.
Further, a sustained trade above 1500 will resume the uptrend in the stock and take it higher towards levels of 1,570-1,650.
On the daily time frame, it is on the verge of a breakout from a sideways consolidation. Moreover, RSI has witnessed a range shift following a positive reversal on the daily time frame indicating bullishness building up.
The stock may be bought in the range of 1470-1480 for targets of 1570-1650, and keep a stop loss below 1430.
(The author is Senior Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities, YES Securities)