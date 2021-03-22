Hot Stocks | BPCL, Cadila Healthcare, Axis Bank three trading ideas for short term

live bse live

For the last few days, key indices have remained rangebound but if we observe the price action of individual stocks, especially from the F&O universe, some sort of distribution is clearly visible.

The Nifty managed to fill the gap of 14,470–14,330 created on February 2, a day after the Union Budget was presented. Since the market was a bit oversold, some sort of rebound was evident, but the kind of V-shaped recovery we witnessed, was unexpected.

Although the recent cautious stance has played out well, we need to see how the market behaves in the first half of this week.

On the higher side, 14,875–15,050 are the levels to watch out for, whereas, on the lower side, 14,450-14,350 is the key support zone.

A major corrective move is possible only below 14,330, until then expect the index to remain in a broad range.

Traders are advised to be stock-specific and till the time the Nifty does not go past 15,050, we are likely to see some pressure at higher levels.

One should remain light and trade with proper risk management as we step into the monthly expiry week.

Here are two buy and one sell calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

BPCL | Buy | LTP: Rs 432.95 | Target price: Rs 448 | Stop loss: Rs 418 | Upside: 3.5%

Overall, the entire PSU space has been buzzing for the last three months and this marquee OMC counter has been in the limelight every now and then.

Price-wise, this stock seems to have a sturdy structure on the weekly timeframe and looking at the lower degree chart, the recent price correction appears to have been completed.

The stock managed to find support at the previous multiple resistance zone at around Rs 424.

This coincides with the 89-day EMA as well and hence, we expect the stock to resume its upward trend.

We recommend going long on dips for a target of Rs 448 in the coming days.

Cadila Healthcare | Buy | LTP: Rs 426.70 | Target price: Rs 445 | Stop loss: Rs 407 | Upside: 4%

The entire pharma universe has been quiet for the last couple of months. In fact, many had undergone a decent price as well as time-wise correction.

This stock also saw a correction of nearly 20 percent from the recent highs. The daily chart shows prices rebounding after sliding a tad below their 200-day SMA.

With the smart recovery on March 19, the daily close happened above this key moving average. Also, the candle resembles a bullish hammer pattern. The possibility of some relief is on cards.

We recommend going long on a decline of around Rs 418 for a target of Rs 445 in the coming days.

Axis Bank | Sell | LTP: Rs 726.25 | Target price: Rs 700 | Stop loss: Rs 746 | Downside: 4%

The banking space has been the major culprit in all intermediate corrections and this time though the Bank Nifty has been underperforming the benchmark, this stock has managed to remain sturdy.

For the last few sessions, however, we are seeing some signs of fatigue and the same is clearly visible on charts.

The stock slipped below its recent consolidation range and though managed to recover a fair bit of lost ground on March 19, we expect the stock to face stiff resistance at around Rs 730 – 735.

(The author is Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.