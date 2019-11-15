Hot Stocks: Book profits in Nifty50 above 12,000-12,200 levels

Mehul Kothari

It has been a week of profit booking so far on D-Street, wherein the benchmarks remained flat but the broader markets witnessed selling pressure.

The Nifty50 has been trading in a band of 150 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index confirmed a swing breakout above 30,800 but is trading with a negligible change from its previous week’s closing price.

During the previous week, the Nifty50 formed a candlestick formation that resembles a Doji kind of pattern. It hit a low of 11,850, which was breached in a recent session.

In the upcoming session, if the Nifty closes below 11,850, we might see further profit booking in the markets. The hourly chart of the Nifty shows a Head and Shoulders breakdown with a target of 11,700.

The pattern would be negated above 11,950. Thus, both the weekly and hourly charts indicate that, till the time Nifty clears the 12,000 mark, it is better to remain extremely stock-specific and avoid index-based stocks for going long.

With regard to the broader picture, we reiterate our view that the Nifty has rallied from 11,100 to its current level without any meaningful correction.

Thus, once it starts trading in the 12,000–12,200 zone, one should start booking profits in order to avoid any losses in case of a decisive correction.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 5-10 percent return in the next one-three weeks:

Just Dial: Buy | LTP: Rs 514 | Target: Rs 560 | Stop-Loss: Rs 480 | Upside: 8.9 percent

Just Dial has been falling since July and has entered an oversold zone on the daily chart.

On the daily chart, we are witnessing a bullish harmonic AB=CD pattern, which has a potential reversal zone near the Rs 500 mark.

The zone of Rs 500 was also the breakout level during February, from where the stock rallied towards Rs 800. This could act as a demand area in the coming sessions.

Traders are advised to buy the stock between Rs 510 and Rs 500 for the upside target of Rs 560 with a stop-loss of Rs 480. (one–three weeks)

InterGlobe Aviation: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,516 | Target: Rs 1,600 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,450 | Upside: 5.6 percent

After the recent crack from the Rs 1,900 mark to sub Rs 1,400 levels, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow range.

During the past couple of weeks, the stock has been rebounding from the placement of its 200-day EMA, which indicates buying interest.

A move above Rs 1,540 would confirm a range breakout, which can result in a pullback towards Rs 1,650.

Traders are advised to buy the stock between Rs 1,510 and Rs 1,490 for an upside target of Rs 1,600 with a stop-loss of Rs 1,450. (one–two weeks)

Zee Entertainment: Sell | LTP: Rs 282 | Target: Rs 255 | Stop-Loss: Rs 300 | Downside: 9.5 percent

During Sepember, Zee Entertainment underwent a breakdown below the Rs 300 mark and plunged towards the recent low of Rs 199.

From there, it has managed to recover sharply and is now again near the breakdown zone.

The price action, along with the placement of the daily momentum oscillator, indicates that the selling might resume hereon.

Traders are advised to sell the stock near Rs 285 for the downside target of Rs 255 with a stop-loss of Rs 300. (one–three weeks)

(The author is Sr. Technical Analyst, IndiaNivesh Securities Limited)