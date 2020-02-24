Hot Stocks | Why you should buy Bank of Baroda and ITC in the short term

Mehul Kothari

The week gone by was an action-packed one, wherein we witnessed a tug of war between the bulls and the bears.

Nifty started the week on a pessimistic note, following negative global cues, and as the week progressed, Nifty tumbled almost 200 points from its previous close to reach near 11,900 mark.

However, a strong recovery in the last couple of sessions helped the index recover from losses and close the week near 12,100 mark.

Eventually, Nifty ended the week with a loss of 0.27 percent, whereas the Nifty Bank index closed with a gain of 0.35 percent.

The pullback in Nifty from the lows of 11,900 has taken a halt near 12,152 mark, which is exactly the 61.8 percent and 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement zone of the correction from 12,247 to 11,908.

From there, we witnessed some selling during the previous session. On the weekly chart, Nifty still has a lower-bottom formation after August 2019.

Even the Nifty Bank index has been an underperformer for the last few sessions.

Due to the technical pieces of evidence mentioned above, we are of the opinion that the ongoing upward move is just a pullback rally of the fall.

Yet again, higher levels like 12,200–12,300 could be used to exit longs or create short positions.

On the downside, the intermediate support is placed at 12,000. A breach of the same in the coming week could bring the bears back in action. In case of further upside, 12,300–12350 could be strong resistance for the coming week.

Here are some stock recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

Escorts futures | Sell | CMP: Rs 883 | Target: Rs 830 | Stop loss: Rs 920 | Downside: 6%

Since January 2020, we have been witnessing a relentless rally of 50 percent in Escorts from the low of Rs 600 to a peak of Rs 900.

Due to the one-sided move, the stock has entered an overbought zone on the daily chart. At this juncture, the stock is hovering near the potential reversal zone of a bearish AB=CD pattern formed from the lows of Rs 423 of August 2019.

The daily RSI smoothened oscillators have confirmed a negative crossover after November 2019 and that too from the peak of 98 (value of RSI), which indicates a fresh sign of profit booking.

Traders are advised to sell the stock near Rs 890.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) | Buy | CMP: Rs 82.30 | Target: Rs 92 | Stop loss: Rs 77 | Upside: 12%

During the year 2009, Bank of Baroda confirmed a breakout at its peak of Rs 80 and then rallied towards Rs 192. Then again, it retested this level of Rs 80 and registered a top of Rs 222.

Now, the stock has been constantly falling from that peak of Rs 222 and again reached the Rs 80 mark.

The zone of Rs 80 has been a demand level since the last 10 years. Considering history, we expect the multiyear support of Rs 80 to attract some buying in the stock.

Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 82.

ITC | Buy | CMP: Rs 207.90 | Target: Rs 220 | Stop loss: Rs 198 | Upside: 6%

ITC has been in a corrective mode right since the month of September 2018 and has corrected almost 36 percent from the peak of Rs 317.

Recently, the stock found support near Rs 200 mark, which is the 100 percent extension of the move from the peaks and troughs of Rs 354 to Rs 241.

This can also be called as a bullish harmonic AB=CD pattern, which indicates the possibility of a bounce.

Traders are advised to buy the stock on a dip near Rs 205.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at IndiaNivesh Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.