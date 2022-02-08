Hot Stocks | Blue Star, Polyplex Corporation, JK Paper can fetch double-digit return in short term. Here's why

live bse live

Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities

Nifty plunged by 303 points on the back of selling mainly in technology, pharma and banking stocks to close at 17,214 levels, lowest since December 27. In the last three sessions, the Nifty has fallen more than 600 points from a high of 17,781 levels. Short-term trend turned bearish as the Nifty has closed below its 20, 50 and 100-day EMA (exponential moving average).

In the derivatives, we have seen aggressive Call writing at 17,500-17,600 levels. Moreover, the 20-day EMA is currently placed around 17,540 levels. This level also coincides with the Nifty intraday high made on Monday (17,537). Therefore, unless the Nifty closes above the 17,550 level, the short-term trend will remain bearish.

If we were to draw a trendline adjoining the recent lows of December 20, 2021 and January 25, 2022 on the daily chart, support comes around 17,000 levels. On the weekly chart also, a trendline adjoining the lows of week ending April 23, 2021, December 24, 2021 and January 28, 2022, projects support around 16,950 levels. Therefore, we believe that on the downside, multiple supports are placed in the vicinity of 16,900-17,000 levels. Any close below 16,900 levels would be considered as a bearish signal on the medium-term charts which could drag the Nifty towards the next support of 16,410 levels.

However, the advice is to keep stock specific approach as many midcap stocks are better placed as compared to benchmark indices.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Blue Star: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,053.20 | Stop-Loss: Rs 980 | Target: Rs 1,180 | Return: 12 percent

The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of November 12, 2021 and January 18, 2022. Accumulation was seen during the last few days as volumes of the last three days are sharply higher as compared to last few weeks’ averages.

Oscillators like RSI (relative strength index) and MFI (money flow index) are placed above 60 and in rising mode, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Polyplex Corporation: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,922.8 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,830 | Target: Rs 2,120 | Return: 10 percent

The stock price has formed Bullish Hammer pattern on the weekly chart (Week ending January 28, 2022). It has also broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of December 15, 2021 and January 5, 2022. Stock price is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.

Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and in rising mode, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock. Packaging stocks are looking good on the short to medium term charts.

JK Paper: Buy | LTP: Rs 238.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 228 | Target: Rs 265 | Return: 11 percent

The stock price has also broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of August 9, 2021 and January 21, 2022 with higher volumes. Accumulation was seen during last few days where volumes are higher on up days as compared to down days.

Primary trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its all-important short term and long-term moving averages.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.